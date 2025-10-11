Nintendo allegedly hacked by Crimson Collective hacking group — screenshot shows leaked folders, production assets, developer files, and backups

A high-profile hacking group called Crimson Collective claimed that it had successfully hacked Nintendo, which is notorious for being litigious and overprotective of its intellectual property. Cybersecurity intelligence firm Hackmanac shared a screenshot on X that allegedly showed proof of the attack, with folders that seemingly stored Nintendo data, including production assets, developer files, and backups. However, the Japanese gaming giant is yet to make a statement about this attack, so we’re unsure if this is real or just a made-up screenshot.

Crimson Collective is the group behind the recent attack on Red Hat, during which it gained unauthorized access to the company’s GitHub repositories and stole about 570GB of data. The group then attempted to extort the company but was simply dismissed. Red Hat eventually confirmed the breach, opting to work with the authorities to pursue the attackers and collaborating with its affected clients to rectify the issue.

If this attack on Nintendo is legitimate and perpetrated by the same party, then it’s likely they are attempting the same tactic of contacting the gaming giant through official channels and asking for payment to delete the stolen data, or else they will leak it.

🚨Cyber Alert ‼️🇯🇵 Japan - NintendoCrimson Collective hacking group, known for the breach on Red Hat, now claims to have breached Nintendo.Discover more at https://t.co/kJbN062Yq3 pic.twitter.com/ip8qkhrWuSOctober 11, 2025

This isn’t the first time that hackers have attacked a gaming company. Rockstar was previously targeted by an attack in 2023, and some of the source code for Grand Theft Auto VI was leaked online. In the same year, Insomniac Games, the studio behind several Spider-Man titles, was hit by a ransomware attack, and files related to games and employees were made available for download on the internet. CD Projekt Red was also a victim in 2021, after the source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and several other titles, along with several different files, were stolen and threatened to be released publicly if the company did not pay.

Despite all the noise, Nintendo is known for keeping its secrets. Unless customer or personal data has been targeted or leaked, where it’s required by law to notify the public of an attack, it’s unlikely that the company will disclose any details of this breach. So, without confirmation from the makers of the Switch 2, we can only guess if Crimson Collective’s exploit is true or not.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.