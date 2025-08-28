Google is getting ready to 'hack back' as US considers shifting from cyber defense to offense — new 'Scam Farms' bill opens up new retaliatory hacking actions

Welcome to the Wild West.

Google is reportedly preparing to take a more proactive role in defending itself—and potentially other American organizations, U.S. infrastructure, etc.—from hackers.

CyberScoop reported that Google Threat Intelligence Group vice president Sandra Joyce recently revealed that the company is planning to form a "disruption unit" in the coming months. “What we’re doing in the Google Threat Intelligence Group is intelligence-led proactive identification of opportunities where we can actually take down some type of campaign or operation,” Joyce said. "We have to get from a reactive position to a proactive one … if we’re going to make a difference right now.”

Modern technology is no stranger to nautical metaphors — illegally procuring digital media is broadly known as "piracy," after all, and we still refer to products as being "flagship." But the Scam Farms Marque and Reprisal Authorization Act would rely on a practice that is quite literally from the "Age of Sail," as Wikipedia puts it, in an effort to discourage international cybercriminals from targeting American organizations. The only thing missing is a provision allowing the use of muskets and cutlasses.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • COLGeek
    Let the games begin!
    Reply
  • Notton
    The slogan sounds good and easy to spin.
    We, the people, don't know what the f that actually entails.

    Yeah, that's definitely a Googlism.
    Reply
  • S58_is_the_goat
    That wasn't me, I got hacked... by Google!
    Reply