Nvidia says 'We never deprive American customers in order to serve the rest of the world' — company says GAIN AI Act addresses a problem that doesn't exist

Sales to American companies totaled 49.9% in FY2024

Nvidia Grace Hopper superchips
The bill, which aimed to regulate shipments of AI GPUs to adversaries and prioritize U.S. buyers, as proposed by U.S. senators earlier this week, made quite a splash in America. To a degree, Nvidia issued a statement claiming that the U.S. was, is, and will remain its primary market, implying that no regulations are needed for the company to serve America.

"The U.S. has always been and will continue to be our largest market," a statement sent to Tom's Hardware reads. "We never deprive American customers in order to serve the rest of the world. In trying to solve a problem that does not exist, the proposed bill would restrict competition worldwide in any industry that uses mainstream computing chips. While it may have good intentions, this bill is just another variation of the AI Diffusion Rule and would have similar effects on American leadership and the U.S. economy."

The new export rules would obviously apply even to older AI GPUs — assuming they are still in production, of course — like Nvidia's HGX H20 or L2 PCIe, which still meet the defined performance thresholds set by the Biden administration. Although Nvidia has claimed that H20 shipments to China do not interfere with the domestic supply of H100, H200, or Blackwell chips, the new legislation could significantly formalize such limitations on transactions in the future.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • JamesLahey
    I don’t know much, but I do know that since 2019-20 it has been darn near impossible to get a good gaming GPU in the model you want when you want it.

    Before AI we saw images of pallets worth of GPUs going to mining companies, with the scraps being gobbled up by scalpers and the hungry hordes.

    Now we have documentaries about companies in China, supposedly sanctioned, having access to 5090s that I have been unable to buy, despite being on Nvidia’s own waitlist since launch.

    I don’t much care what NVidia says, but my anecdotal experience suggests it’s not so straightforward.
  • razor512
    "We never deprive American customers in order to serve the rest of the world..."
    I think they spoke with an Nvidia from another dimension where GPUs weren't perpetually out of stock, especially during the RTX 3000 days, while numerous other countries had hundreds of locations like this.
    https://i.imgur.com/CpSEBfk.jpeg
  • -Fran-
    Remember kids: when Corpo talk about "Customers" they never mean "people" or "individual citizens".

    Just remember (and know, for those just tuning in!) that nVidia's money is not coming from "us", the "enthusiasts". Instead they're making bazonkas money from whomever can pay for the AI hardware and nVidia is more than happy to supply that market.

    "It's just business".

    Regards.
  • Stomx
    My impression that nobody ever deprived American buyers more than NVIDIA
