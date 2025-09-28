Jensen Huang says China is ‘nanoseconds behind’ the US in chipmaking, calls for reducing US export restrictions on Nvidia's AI chips
As Chinese firms scale and U.S. export rules tighten, Nvidia is fighting to keep a foothold in China.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says China is just “nanoseconds behind” the U.S. in chipmaking and that Washington should stop trying to wall off the market. Speaking on the BG2 podcast, Huang argued that allowing companies like Nvidia to sell into China would serve American interests by spreading U.S. technology and extending its geopolitical influence. “We’re up against a formidable, innovative, hungry, fast-moving, underregulated [competitor],” Huang said, talking about the pedigree of China’s engineers and controversial 9-9-6 working culture.
His comments come as Nvidia hopes to ship its H20 AI GPU to Chinese customers again, following a months-long pause tied to new U.S. export rules. The Commerce Department is understood to have begun issuing licenses for the H20 in August, and Nvidia is already working on a successor chip designed to comply with current restrictions while offering better performance. The company has not confirmed specs, but it would be Nvidia’s second attempt to tailor an AI accelerator specifically for the Chinese market since the original A100 and H100 bans took effect.
China, meanwhile, is accelerating its own plans to become self-sufficient. Huawei’s new Atlas 900 A3 SuperPoD systems, powered by the company’s Ascend 910B chips, are now shipping in volume. The company has laid out an ambitious roadmap through 2027 with next-gen Ascend silicon that aims to match or exceed current-gen performance. These systems are CUDA-free by design and optimized for Chinese-built software stacks, a shift that puts real pressure on Nvidia’s dominance, which, according to Huang, previously held a 95% market share in China.
Chinese hyperscalers are backing that roadmap with capital. Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent, and ByteDance are all investing in custom silicon, either through internal chip teams or by funding startups. That includes firms like Tencent, which has announced it has fully adapted its infrastructure to support homegrown silicon. Asked what he sees in the near future, Huang said, “They [China] publicly say… they want China to be an open market, they want… companies to come to China and compete in the marketplace… and I believe and I hope that we return to that.”
Nvidia’s approach to that is to maintain a foothold in China and play both sides of the geopolitical divide. The H20 may be hobbled compared to the company’s leading chips, but it gives Chinese companies a path to stay within the Nvidia ecosystem — at least for now.
That's called leverage!
I think China probably understands Jensen's situation and is playing him. That's why they've told their AI companies not to buy any more Nvidia chips. They're trying to maximize their leverage, because they see that he has an influential voice.
I'm pretty certain that ship will indeed return to harbor, if the winds are favorable. Indeed, I think Jensen is betting on it!
Jensen doesn't really care where his chips are made. From his perspective, more competition in the chip manufacturing business is a good thing! So, his interests in the chip-making war are somewhere between neutral and more in line with SMIC becoming competitive. More importantly, he sees Nvidia products getting entangling in the conflict, and so he's going to take whichever position is more favorable to getting the Chinese market opened up to his products.
If he were disparaging of a commercial party, he could be sued for libel, but that's a civil matter. I suppose his investors could also sue him, if they felt he was saying things counter to the interests of Nvidia, but that would also be a civil matter. The only other thing that comes to mind is if he were saying something with a provable intent of share price manipulation, but such court cases are fairly difficult to prosecute, as the standard of evidence is quite high.
I pretty much agree with that, but we don't jail people we simply disagree with.
My estimation is about 3-5 years behind; the time varies depending on how fast China can make its own solutions that can match ASML EUVs. (since the final solution might not even be a Chinese version of EUV, so it's also kinda hard to evaluate at this point)
The 3-5 year time window is tricky at this point, as it is close enough to keep the Chinese industry functioning relatively healthy, and also far enough to make Beijing want some trade protection. This led to the Nvidia "double-sanctions" trouble: the US and China both want to have Nvidia cards out of the Chinese market. But in the software world, Nvidia wants its product and software stack to reach a monopoly, hence you get this news.
Yes, a CEO can be in significant legal jeopardy for lying to the public about the condition of their company. This can result in both civil and criminal charges, especially when the company is publicly traded and the misrepresentations are material to investors.
Sorry, but when you take on the position of leadership in a company, your ability to lie about the company or things directly related to it are in fact limited!