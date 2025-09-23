Nvidia promises its $100 billion OpenAI deal won't impact GPU supply — 'we will continue to make every customer a top priority'

Nvidia wants to make it clear that, despite any deals it's done with certain companies to provide future hardware, it will still ensure all customers get access to next-generation GPUs, as first reported by Bloomberg. This follows the announcement of a $100 billion Nvidia investment in OpenAI, which will see the chip giant give OpenAI money, so that it can purchase Nvidia's GPUs in a circular strategy that has buoyed both companies since the announcement was made.

"Our investments will not change our focus or impact supply to our other customers--we will continue to make every customer a top priority, with or without any equity stake," an Nvidia spokesperson told Toms Hardware in a statement.

  • Marlin1975
    So invest in a company that uses that money to buy your own goods.
    Both companies announce this and stock price goes up.

    Infinite money loop... at least till the bubble pops.
  • wussupi83
    This all reminds me of Intel circa 10 years ago. Large market share. AMD around but not making waves. Investing in complimentary hardware companies. Software being better optimized for Intel hardware. Uncertainty if ARM on the horizon would impact their business and how much.
