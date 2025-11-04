Chinese provinces offer steep power discounts to AI companies using China-made chips — country continues its aggressive push towards AI independence and homegrown silicon

Discounts ahoy for datacenters with homemade chips.

The war for AI dominance just got a new front of sorts. According to a new report, some Chinese provinces are now offering steep discounts on industrial power pricing to AI datacenters, with only one catch: they have to use homemade chips rather than Nvidia's or AMD's.

According to a Financial Times article citing sources "familiar with the matter," the provinces of Gansu, Guizhou, and Inner Mongolia are offering a 50% discount on industrial power prices to AI datacenters in the region. These cuts reportedly come on top of direct cash incentives and ought to bring the price of one kWh of industrial power down to 0.4 Yuan, or around 5.6 cents USD.

