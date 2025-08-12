Nvidia responds to claim China is urging local companies to avoid Nvidia H20 — report claims authorities have sent notices discouraging use, especially for government-related purposes

It follows state media-raised concerns about security and safety

Just hours after President Trump confirmed a new deal that will see Nvidia pay 15% of sales revenue to the government in exchange for H20 export licenses, a new Bloomberg report claims that China's government has been urging local companies to avoid using the chips for weeks. Nvidia has hit back and tells us its H20 chip is not for use in military applications or government infrastructure.

Over the weekend, reports claimed that the White House had struck a deal with both Nvidia and AMD that would see the companies share 15% of related revenue in China in exchange for export licenses of previously restricted chips, the H20 and MI308, respectively. Since then, President Trump has confirmed the deal and even hinted that he may permit Nvidia to ship more potent Blackwell AI processors, providing they are nerfed in some regard.

