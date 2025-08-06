Nvidia defiant over backdoors and kill switches in GPUs as U.S. mulls tracking requirements — calls them 'permanent flaws' that are 'a gift to hackers'

"No Backdoors. No Kill Switches. No Spyware."

Nvidia has firmly denied speculation about hidden control mechanisms in its GPUs, reiterating that its products contain no kill switches, no backdoors, and no spyware. The company also urged U.S. policymakers to abandon proposals for hardware-level tracking or disabling features, calling them a “gift to hackers and hostile actors.”

The statement came in a new blog post published in both English and Chinese, following official pressure after Chinese regulators summoned Nvidia executives last week over concerns about potential “tracking and positioning” capabilities in H20 chips that were recently approved for export under a U.S.-China trade waiver.

