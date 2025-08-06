Two Chinese nationals arrested in the U.S. over GPU smuggling worth 'tens of millions of dollars' — over 20 shipments of AI chips and numerous illicit payments tracked

News
By published

They face up to 20 years in prison

Nvidia H100
(Image credit: Getty / Bloomberg)

The U.S. Department of Justice has arrested two Chinese nationals on a federal criminal complaint that alleges they exported AI GPUs worth tens of millions of dollars to China in exchange for cash. Chuan Geng, 28, of Pasadena, and Shiwei Yang, 28, of El Monte, face up to 20 years in prison if found guilty, according to the DoJ.

As stated in the press release, the two alleged offenders have been charged with violating the Export Control Reform Act. From October 2022 to July 2025, it is alleged that they used a company, ALX Solutions Inc., to "knowingly and willfully" export sensitive technology, including GPUs, from the U.S. to China without a license or authorization.

See more GPUs News
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • endocine
    "An August 12 detention hearing has been set for Yang, who remains in custody because they are in the U.S. illegally, having overstayed their visa."

    oh my.
    Reply