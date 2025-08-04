AMD quietly announces Radeon RX 9060 alongside new Adrenalin driver — new entry-level GPU is for 'select system integrators only'

A new RX 9000-series graphics card for prebuilts, not builders

AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB
In a press release obtained by Tom's Hardware today, AMD announced the Radeon RX 9060, a new entry-level GPU that is said to be optimized for 1080p gaming. Notably, the new graphics card will not be available for purchase through retail channels, but will only be available with PCs offered by "select system integrators."

AMD hasn’t shared the full specifications of the RX 9060 yet, but it will be based on the same RDNA 4 architecture shared by the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9060 XT. This GPU has 28 RDNA 4 compute units, down from 32 on the RX 9060 XT.

  • thestryker
    In a more consumer friendly universe there wouldn't have been an 8GB 9060 XT, the 16GB would cost $300-325 and these $225-250.

    At this point I'm somewhat curious if the next generation of GPUs will leverage multiple manufacturing nodes again. It seems unlikely that high end will survive another go on an N5 based node, but the lower SKUs already have fairly small die. While I don't trust the big players to do so it should be possible to make a lot of the smaller budget oriented GPUs on an N5 based node and provide good volume with decent prices. I'd love to see a return of the $200 card for budget gaming and certainly for nothing at the very least $300+ to have 8GB VRAM (I would rather nothing new did period).
  • King_V
    I've definitely convinced myself I need to get my hands on one of these.

    Never picked up one of those low profile RX 6500 non-XT OEM cards, but I did snag an RX 5300. Also, got one of those RX 5600 OEM models that popped up almost 2 years ago.
  • usertests
    thestryker said:
    In a more consumer friendly universe there wouldn't have been an 8GB 9060 XT, the 16GB would cost $300-325 and these $225-250.
    RX 9060 XT 8GB cards are currently available for about $250 to $300, depending on the retailer
    9060 XT 8GB could fall to $250, with all of its compute units intact. But I haven't seen it near there except for this one. I checked Newegg and they're at $300.

    They should definitely make 100% of full yields into 9060 XT 16GB and send others to become 9060 non-XT (87.5% CUs). That could be what's happening here.

    King_V said:
    I've definitely convinced myself I need to get my hands on one of these.

    Never picked up one of those low profile RX 6500 non-XT OEM cards, but I did snag an RX 5300. Also, got one of those RX 5600 OEM models that popped up almost 2 years ago.
    I want to see a 75W low profile card based on Navi 44. This isn't that. RX 9050 might not even be that if it has to match the RTX 5050 (using 130W). That leaves RX 9040. I pray 4 9040 8GB.
  • Notton
    AMD wasting perfectly good silicon on 9060XT 8GB and it not selling well was hilarious, gotta admit.
    Frankly, Azor is really bad at his job.
  • thisisaname
    Did they just rebadge the not selling RX 9060 XT 8GB cards in the hope they would sell?
  • qwertymac93
    The Navi 44 die is so small the yields are probably too good to justify bringing a cut-down model to retail. Better to dump the defects onto the pre-built market in batches at a discount.
  • usertests
    thisisaname said:
    Did they just rebadge the not selling RX 9060 XT 8GB cards in the hope they would sell?
    No. 9060 XT 8GB cards have all 32 compute units and 20.1 Gbps memory. Specs other than capacity are identical to the 9060 XT 16GB, except for the TDP which is 10W lower.

    This 9060 non-XT has only 28 compute units according to Tom's Hardware, and slower 18 Gbps memory according to VideoCardz.
