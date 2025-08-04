AMD quietly announces Radeon RX 9060 alongside new Adrenalin driver — new entry-level GPU is for 'select system integrators only'

In a press release obtained by Tom's Hardware today, AMD announced the Radeon RX 9060, a new entry-level GPU that is said to be optimized for 1080p gaming. Notably, the new graphics card will not be available for purchase through retail channels, but will only be available with PCs offered by "select system integrators."

AMD hasn’t shared the full specifications of the RX 9060 yet, but it will be based on the same RDNA 4 architecture shared by the RX 9070 XT and the RX 9060 XT. This GPU has 28 RDNA 4 compute units, down from 32 on the RX 9060 XT.

Assuming clocks similar to those of the RX 9060 XT, the RX 9060 could deliver up to 22.43 TFLOPS of shader power, down about 12.5% from the RX 9060 XT. It will feature 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at as-yet-undisclosed speeds and will offer support for FSR 4 upscaling.

AMD's decision to make the RX 9060 available only through system integrators (i.e., in prebuilt systems) seems like an unfortunate one. Even with only 8GB of VRAM, this product could have been an appealing upgrade for system builders on tight budgets.

RX 9060 XT 8GB cards are currently available for about $250 to $300, depending on the retailer, and an even cheaper RDNA 4 card could have been compelling. Without an official MSRP, however, we have only a limited idea of how the RX 9060 would have been positioned in the Radeon RX 9000-series product family.

AMD also plans to release a new Adrenalin driver update for its range of GPUs that expands support for a handful of newly released games. Driver version 25.8.1 will soon be available for download and offers optimized gameplay in Mafia: The Old Country, Mecha Break, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, and the newly updated Unreal Engine 5 release of Valorant. The latest release is also said to offer support for the upcoming Battlefield 6 open beta, which is expected to roll out later this week.

While AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4) is officially supported by a limited number of games, the latest update also expands support for the upscaling tech to more titles. These include Cyberpunk 2077, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, Mafia: The Old Country, Arena Breakout: Infinite, Game of Thrones: Kingsroad, Wreckfest 2, and Lies of P.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The limited availability of FSR 4 stands in stark contrast to Nvidia’s latest DLSS 4 upscaling, which is currently supported in over 125 games and applications. While AMD is clearly working on expanding FSR 4 support, the technology is restricted to the company's latest Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, which further limits its reach. Still, it's good to see the technology come to more titles.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.