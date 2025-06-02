Alleged RTX 9060 XT prices listed at retailers ahead of launch – AMD targets 5060 series with aggressive pricing

Retailers are preparing RX 9060 XT listings ahead of the graphics card's launch on June 5th. Resident leaker @momomo_us on X spotted some of these initial listings from Central Computers, with attached pricing starting at $319.99.

The California-exclusive retail chain posted three ASRock RX 9060 XT listings featuring the Challenger 8GB, Challenger 16GB, and Steel Legend 16GB models. The 8GB model is priced at $319.99, the Challenger 16GB at $369.99, and the Steel Legend at $389.99.

The two Challenger models are $20 more expensive than the RX 9060 XT's MSRP for both the 8GB and 16GB trims. The Steel Legend 16GB is $40 more expensive than MSRP. Central Computer's listings don't say it, but the higher prices are likely justified by the addition of a factory overclock on all three models (not to mention the Steel Legend is a higher-tier card than the Challenger). According to ASRock's own RX 9060 XT listings, all of its outgoing models only feature factory overclocks (currently).

Videocardz managed to capture UK prices by Overclockers UK just before the retailer updated all its RX 9060 XT's prices to "£6000" to hide the real prices of its RX 9060 XT models before launch. Prices range from £289.99 for the cheapest 8GB cards to £359.99 for the most expensive 8GB and 16GB models. Pricing is technically not final until launch, so take all of the aforementioned prices (including the US-based listings) with a pinch of salt.

The RX 9060 XT is AMD's latest competitor to the mid-range GPU market, competing squarely against the RTX 5060 and the RTX 5060 Ti (particularly the 8GB model). The new GPU is an evolution of the RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT, featuring the same core count and bus width as both RDNA 3 GPUs but featuring the all-new RDNA 4 architecture running on the more advanced TSMC N4P node. AMD has also changed its naming scheme this time around, putting the 8GB and 16GB trims in the RX 9060 XT nomenclature. Previously, AMD used the RX 7600 XT nomenclature to separate its 8GB and 16GB trims; the RX 7600 XT sported the same core count as the RX 7600.

The RX 9600 XT launches on June 5th, starting at $299 (MSRP) for the 8GB model and $349 (MSRP) for the 16GB model.

