AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB shadows the RTX 5060 Ti 16GB in leaked benchmarks — only 5% slower despite big price difference

AMD's RX 9060 XT 16GB appears to lag behind Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti in leaked review benchmarks from Eteknix. Despite the video being quickly removed due to an embargo breach, a Reddit user, via VideoCardz, managed to capture several snapshots, unraveling the most important metrics. While these thorough and detailed performance charts appear to be authentic, we suggest you wait for official reviews.

The RX 9060 XT is AMD's direct response to Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti family, similarly fragmented into 8GB and 16GB flavors, coming in at $299 and $349, respectively. Based on AMD's internal performance evaluations, the RX 9060 XT 16GB is poised to deliver 6% better performance than the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, at 1440p Ultra. Aside from pricing, this isn't an entirely fair comparison, as we're aware how an 8GB framebuffer can cripple performance in VRAM-intensive titles.

Based on the shared slides, the reviewer has compiled a comprehensive list of numerous GPUs, presenting their performance data at both 1080p (shared by VideoCardz) and 1440p (shared on Reddit) resolutions. Across an average of 10 games at 1080p, the RX 9060 XT reportedly delivers 187 FPS, falling 3% behind the RTX 5060 Ti at 194 FPS. It does reach parity with the RX 7700 XT (186 FPS), while beating its direct predecessor, the RX 7600 XT 16GB, by 35%.

Moving over to 1440p, the RX 9060 XT drops to 134 FPS, now 5% short of the RTX 5060 Ti at 142 FPS and 3% slower than the RX 7700 XT at 139 FPS. Nonetheless, it still manages to maintain its 35% lead over the RX 7600 XT. This is an impressive showdown by AMD, but we'll hold off on price-to-performance comparisons until we're certain AMD can supply these GPUs in ample quantities at their stated MSRP, something the RTX 5060 series struggles with.

On a theoretical basis, AMD's option is 20% more affordable, while only sacrificing approximately 5% of the performance. While AMD has made ground with FSR 4, Nvidia still reigns supreme in terms of software, with its comprehensive CUDA platform, and other exclusives like RTX VSR (Video Super Resolution), HDR, Multi Frame Generation, Smooth Motion, among others. This adds to the inherent value Nvidia offers, as AMD still lacks alternatives for most of these features.

A quick check at Best Buy shows most RTX 5060 Ti 16GB models are currently selling around the $500 mark, so AMD has a lot of flexibility and headroom if it can ensure a consistent supply at launch and in the weeks to come.

