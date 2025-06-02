AMD RX 9060 XT overclock potential revealed – pushed to almost 3.5 GHz with less than 200W

A Redditor has been lucky enough to grab an XFX Swift Radeon RX 9060 XT OC White Triple Fan Gaming Edition ahead of the product’s official launch. Uesato_hinata wasted no time installing this GPU and has already shared some interesting benchmarks and test results. So far, their headlining achievement appears to be pushing the brand-new RX 9060 XT to almost 3.5 GHz while using less than 200W of power.

(Image credit: Uesato_hinata on Reddit)

PC enthusiasts have widely reported decent results with tuning AMD’s latest and greatest Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards. This beneficial tinkering trend, established by RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 users, now looks set to continue with the soon-to-launch RX 9060 XT graphics cards.

Uesato_hinata shares a quartet of images and a smattering of stats for the RX 9060 XT 16GB in their possession. If you check out the Reddit post, the first thing you will see is the sizable XFX package – this is a triple fan behemoth, as are now very common, even in the mid-range.

The Redditor used beta 25.6.1 drivers, so things could potentially improve with the launch driver, and that should be out on June 5. There are no gripes about the beta driver, though, and the shared screen below shows AMD’s capable performance tuning UI that is built right into the Adrenaline Edition software suite.

(Image credit: Uesato_hinata on Reddit)

Though the Redditor’s first language seems to be Japanese, we can see that the following settings were adjusted:

GPU Tuning max frequency offset: +200 MHz

GPU voltage offset: - 40mV (undervolting)

VRAM: no tweaks

Resize Bar: enabled

Fan control: no tweaks

Power limit: +10%

In our experience with the RX 9070 series, these settings aren’t pushing extremes at all and seem quite conservative. Nevertheless, Uesato_hinata is happy to report that with their “+200MHz clock offset -40mv undervolt +10% power limit, I can get 3.46GHz at 199W.”

The Redditor also had a quick benchmark blast in 3DMark Time Spy, and there the Graphics Score achieved was 17,069. We can’t check the online result as it is private at the time of writing, but we assume this benchmark was done with the tuning applied and the GPU unleashed to boost up to nearly 3.5 GHz.

Uesato_hinata says that the test result puts the new RX 9060 XT between AMD’s prior gen 7700 XT and 6800 XT GPUs. But you can easily look up 3DMark scores for your own comparisons. We had a quick peek, and that 17K Graphics Score seems to be on par with the Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti. It might also be helpful to know that Uesato_hinata’s system is based around an AMD Ryzen R5 5600 non-x with 24GB DDR4-2133 RAM.

Despite the positive tuning results, the Redditor claimed, “I won’t be running this OC in games.” However, later in the thread, we see that they have been prompted to do some more tests, including running the Black Myth Wukong benchmark with both stock clocks and the undervolt/OC applied. These gaming results aren’t great for comparisons, though, due to questions about game engine settings (e.g., super sampling settings), and the rather atypical system spec we mentioned above.

Stay tuned for the extensive Tom’s Hardware review of the upcoming RX 9060 XT and see if it joins the esteemed ranks of the best graphics cards for PC gaming.

