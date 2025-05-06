Radeon RX 9060 XT listed by retailer in Brazil — 16GB triple fan model from Gigabyte detailed without pricing
Tantalizing listing doesn’t affirm or reject 8GB model rumors.
With AMD’s Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards tipped for a Computex unveiling (the Taipei-hosted show begins just two weeks from today, on May 20), it isn’t a surprise to see retailers preparing and accidentally publishing product pages. VideoCardz unearthed a prime example of this phenomenon today, with a screenshot and link to Brazilian electronics outlet Terabyteshop. The retailer has published a page (link still live at the time of writing) with a smattering of details and an image showing a Gigabyte GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-16GD. The product’s slightly more human-friendly name is the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 16GB.
Slightly frustratingly, this early spotting of an RX 9060 XT in retail is from a store with just this single product example – a 16GB model. Though we have seen quite confident reports stating AMD hasn’t canceled its plans for an 8GB version of this card, the Gigabyte listing doesn’t help affirm or reject such a product's upcoming existence. Terabyteshop’s listing is missing any key availability or pricing details, too, but the Gigabyte product code and specs look genuine.
This particular WindForce model of the RX 9060 XT looks a lot like Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC model. It is a pretty big cooler to strap on this lower power card, surely overkill, but we don’t have precise indications for the release product's TGP – likely under 200W.
Spec
RX 9070 XT
RX 9070
RX 9060 XT*
GPU, shaders
Navi 48 XTX, 4,096
Navi 48 XT, 3,584
Navi 44 XT, 2,048
Reference clocks
2.97 GHz
2.52 GHz
3.23 GHz
Memory
16GB GDDR6
16GB GDDR6
16 or 8GB GDDR6
Memory perf
640 GB/s
640 GB/s
320 GB/s
TGP
304W
220W
under 200W
MSRP
$599
$549
unknown
Launch
March 2025
March 2025
May 2025
Though widely expected and the subject of quite detailed reputable leakage, the release of the RX 9060 XT hasn’t been confirmed by AMD. As mentioned in the intro, though, it is only two weeks away from the RX 9060 / XT graphics card family’s expected announcement. We should also get MSRP indicators and a release timetable at the show. AMD partners are also likely to showcase their new products based on the RX 9060 / XT.
As for the products hitting retail availability, tipsters point to the first week in June. That isn’t long to wait. We will, as usual, be here with hardware reviews as soon as we can, and you will see how the new Radeon RX 9060 / XT models fit in the all-important Graphics Card Hierarchy.
Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.
Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.
RTX 5060 launches May 19 on desktops and laptops, priced from $299 and $1,099, respectively
Nvidia to drop CUDA support for Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta GPUs with the next major Toolkit release
Those where the times! From 8 to 16 easiest upgrade ever! (kb of course)
RX 9080 XT 24GB
just downclock the former a little and use 3GB modules instead of 4GB
That's my dream :)
Only way you'll get 24GB on RX90 series is using a 192-bit bus with a clamshell design.
They could do a clamshell memory version of the 9070XT with 32GB of VRAM and call it a 9080 XTX, but they can't give it any more shaders at this point, so all they could do would be to take the top binned chips and give them even higher power limits and the most extreme factory overclock they can handle. I think what that would cost and the improvement in the benchmarks would yield a dubious value proposition.
I did see someone suggest that AMD should take the restrictions off AIBs and just let them make clamshell 9070XTs if they choose to, and I kinda like that idea? Allow Sapphire to make a totally unhinged, no-holds-barred 9070XT 32GB TOXIC+ if they want, and if it slaps they get to look like a hero, and if it costs too much for marginal gains, then it's a niche super-high-end AIB model with a limited run rather than AMD's folly.
What feels more likely is they do a clamshell but actually back off the clocks or maybe even use the vanilla 9070 config, and call it the Radeon Pro W9070.
It would be nice if 32 GB clamshell was offered at a reasonable price point, but don't count on it. They may make a Radeon Pro W9070.
I can't help but see the 9070 as the Radeon 9700 and the 9060 as the 9600. :D
The W9070 is coming, and it has 32GB of RAM. The question, is whether it will be close to the W7800's MSRP, or the W7700s?
At the W7700's $999 MSRP (IMHO), the 32GB W9070 will be a high-demand card in the non-pro market, and I wouldn't be surprised if AIBs wanted to make their own versions (historically, Radeon Pro has been all MBA cards, IIRC)
/speculation
What a time to be a gamer.