Radeon RX 9060 XT listed by retailer in Brazil — 16GB triple fan model from Gigabyte detailed without pricing

Tantalizing listing doesn’t affirm or reject 8GB model rumors.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 16GB
(Image credit: Gigabyte)

With AMD’s Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards tipped for a Computex unveiling (the Taipei-hosted show begins just two weeks from today, on May 20), it isn’t a surprise to see retailers preparing and accidentally publishing product pages. VideoCardz unearthed a prime example of this phenomenon today, with a screenshot and link to Brazilian electronics outlet Terabyteshop. The retailer has published a page (link still live at the time of writing) with a smattering of details and an image showing a Gigabyte GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-16GD. The product’s slightly more human-friendly name is the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 16GB.

Slightly frustratingly, this early spotting of an RX 9060 XT in retail is from a store with just this single product example – a 16GB model. Though we have seen quite confident reports stating AMD hasn’t canceled its plans for an 8GB version of this card, the Gigabyte listing doesn’t help affirm or reject such a product's upcoming existence. Terabyteshop’s listing is missing any key availability or pricing details, too, but the Gigabyte product code and specs look genuine.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

This particular WindForce model of the RX 9060 XT looks a lot like Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC model. It is a pretty big cooler to strap on this lower power card, surely overkill, but we don’t have precise indications for the release product's TGP – likely under 200W.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
AMD Radeon RX 9000 series including leaked* RX 9060 XT specs

Spec

RX 9070 XT

RX 9070

RX 9060 XT*

GPU, shaders

Navi 48 XTX, 4,096

Navi 48 XT, 3,584

Navi 44 XT, 2,048

Reference clocks

2.97 GHz

2.52 GHz

3.23 GHz

Memory

16GB GDDR6

16GB GDDR6

16 or 8GB GDDR6

Memory perf

640 GB/s

640 GB/s

320 GB/s

TGP

304W

220W

under 200W

MSRP

$599

$549

unknown

Launch

March 2025

March 2025

May 2025

Though widely expected and the subject of quite detailed reputable leakage, the release of the RX 9060 XT hasn’t been confirmed by AMD. As mentioned in the intro, though, it is only two weeks away from the RX 9060 / XT graphics card family’s expected announcement. We should also get MSRP indicators and a release timetable at the show. AMD partners are also likely to showcase their new products based on the RX 9060 / XT.

As for the products hitting retail availability, tipsters point to the first week in June. That isn’t long to wait. We will, as usual, be here with hardware reviews as soon as we can, and you will see how the new Radeon RX 9060 / XT models fit in the all-important Graphics Card Hierarchy.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Microsoft will soon allow AI to change your Windows 11 settings
8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kindaian
    Memory... I my old days... *cough...* I upgraded a trident graphics card by going to the electronics shop and by memory chips to add into the sockets!

    Those where the times! From 8 to 16 easiest upgrade ever! (kb of course)
    Reply
  • Heat_Fan89
    It would be nice if they announced a 9080XT 24GB :cool:
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Heat_Fan89 said:
    It would be nice if they announced a 9080XT 24GB :cool:
    RX 9080 XTX 32GB
    RX 9080 XT 24GB
    just downclock the former a little and use 3GB modules instead of 4GB
    That's my dream :)
    Reply
  • Notton
    Just one problem, there are no 3GB GDDR6 modules
    Only way you'll get 24GB on RX90 series is using a 192-bit bus with a clamshell design.
    Reply
  • jlake3
    salgado18 said:
    RX 9080 XTX 32GB
    RX 9080 XT 24GB
    just downclock the former a little and use 3GB modules instead of 4GB
    That's my dream :)
    The 9070XT is a fully-enabled die, and there are no 4GB or 3GB GDDR6 modules.

    They could do a clamshell memory version of the 9070XT with 32GB of VRAM and call it a 9080 XTX, but they can't give it any more shaders at this point, so all they could do would be to take the top binned chips and give them even higher power limits and the most extreme factory overclock they can handle. I think what that would cost and the improvement in the benchmarks would yield a dubious value proposition.

    I did see someone suggest that AMD should take the restrictions off AIBs and just let them make clamshell 9070XTs if they choose to, and I kinda like that idea? Allow Sapphire to make a totally unhinged, no-holds-barred 9070XT 32GB TOXIC+ if they want, and if it slaps they get to look like a hero, and if it costs too much for marginal gains, then it's a niche super-high-end AIB model with a limited run rather than AMD's folly.

    What feels more likely is they do a clamshell but actually back off the clocks or maybe even use the vanilla 9070 config, and call it the Radeon Pro W9070.
    Reply
  • usertests
    Heat_Fan89 said:
    It would be nice if they announced a 9080XT 24GB :cool:
    salgado18 said:
    just downclock the former a little and use 3GB modules instead of 4GB
    That's my dream :)
    24 GB is not happening for the reasons stated.

    It would be nice if 32 GB clamshell was offered at a reasonable price point, but don't count on it. They may make a Radeon Pro W9070.
    Reply
  • LabRat 891
    Kindaian said:
    Memory... I my old days... *cough...* I upgraded a trident graphics card by going to the electronics shop and by memory chips to add into the sockets!

    Those where the times! From 8 to 16 easiest upgrade ever! (kb of course)
    You're not entirely alone...
    I can't help but see the 9070 as the Radeon 9700 and the 9060 as the 9600. :D

    jlake3 said:
    What feels more likely is they do a clamshell but actually back off the clocks or maybe even use the vanilla 9070 config, and call it the Radeon Pro W9070.
    The W9070 is coming, and it has 32GB of RAM. The question, is whether it will be close to the W7800's MSRP, or the W7700s?

    At the W7700's $999 MSRP (IMHO), the 32GB W9070 will be a high-demand card in the non-pro market, and I wouldn't be surprised if AIBs wanted to make their own versions (historically, Radeon Pro has been all MBA cards, IIRC)
    Reply
  • qwertymac93
    MSRP $329, retail $599 😂
    /speculation
    What a time to be a gamer.
    Reply
