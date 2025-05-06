Radeon RX 9060 XT listed by retailer in Brazil — 16GB triple fan model from Gigabyte detailed without pricing

With AMD’s Radeon RX 9060 XT graphics cards tipped for a Computex unveiling (the Taipei-hosted show begins just two weeks from today, on May 20), it isn’t a surprise to see retailers preparing and accidentally publishing product pages. VideoCardz unearthed a prime example of this phenomenon today, with a screenshot and link to Brazilian electronics outlet Terabyteshop. The retailer has published a page (link still live at the time of writing) with a smattering of details and an image showing a Gigabyte GV-R9060XTGAMING OC-16GD. The product’s slightly more human-friendly name is the Gigabyte Radeon RX 9060 XT Gaming OC 16GB.

Slightly frustratingly, this early spotting of an RX 9060 XT in retail is from a store with just this single product example – a 16GB model. Though we have seen quite confident reports stating AMD hasn’t canceled its plans for an 8GB version of this card, the Gigabyte listing doesn’t help affirm or reject such a product's upcoming existence. Terabyteshop’s listing is missing any key availability or pricing details, too, but the Gigabyte product code and specs look genuine.

(Image credit: VideoCardz)

This particular WindForce model of the RX 9060 XT looks a lot like Gigabyte’s Radeon RX 9070 Gaming OC model. It is a pretty big cooler to strap on this lower power card, surely overkill, but we don’t have precise indications for the release product's TGP – likely under 200W.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Radeon RX 9000 series including leaked* RX 9060 XT specs Spec RX 9070 XT RX 9070 RX 9060 XT* GPU, shaders Navi 48 XTX, 4,096 Navi 48 XT, 3,584 Navi 44 XT, 2,048 Reference clocks 2.97 GHz 2.52 GHz 3.23 GHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16 or 8GB GDDR6 Memory perf 640 GB/s 640 GB/s 320 GB/s TGP 304W 220W under 200W MSRP $599 $549 unknown Launch March 2025 March 2025 May 2025

Though widely expected and the subject of quite detailed reputable leakage, the release of the RX 9060 XT hasn’t been confirmed by AMD. As mentioned in the intro, though, it is only two weeks away from the RX 9060 / XT graphics card family’s expected announcement. We should also get MSRP indicators and a release timetable at the show. AMD partners are also likely to showcase their new products based on the RX 9060 / XT.

As for the products hitting retail availability, tipsters point to the first week in June. That isn’t long to wait. We will, as usual, be here with hardware reviews as soon as we can, and you will see how the new Radeon RX 9060 / XT models fit in the all-important Graphics Card Hierarchy.

