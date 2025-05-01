Tipster claims AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB is planned to launch at Computex — Dismisses cancellation rumors

It seems that AMD's RX 9060 XT 8GB is still on track, despite rumors suggesting otherwise, per Benchlife. The publication claims, through its sources, that AMD has no plans to cancel this 8GB VRAM product or halt supply to board partners. It's important to note that these cancellation rumors might not be completely baseless. Given the performance limitations of Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti 8GB, AMD may be inclined to prioritize the RX 9060 XT 16GB over its 8GB sibling, but that's just speculation.

The RX 9060 XT branding was officially confirmed by AMD during the RX 9000 reveal at CES. It would only be a matter of time before the official announcement, which is reportedly set for Computex in just three weeks. Taking a page out of Nvidia's playbook, AMD's RX 9060 XT has been rumored to launch in two VRAM capacities: 8GB and 16GB. This further segments AMD's RDNA 4 portfolio, though we expect these GPUs to hit the $350 price point.

With an expected price difference of $30-$50, the 16GB model seems like the obvious choice, but it begs the question of why the 8GB model exists at all, considering a potential RX 9060 non-XT 8GB in the future, if it even exists.

Benchlife purports, through its sources, that AMD has no plans to cancel or halt the supply of the RX 9060 XT 8GB. While it is technically possible to convert existing 8GB designs to 16GB, the PCBs must be designed with extra routing, pads, and clearance for the added modules. Since the 8GB variant was likely designed before the performance limitations of the RTX 5060 Ti 8GB became clear, it's too far in the pipeline to be axed now.

"As for the AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 8GB version, we have reliable sources that there are no plans to stop the supply or cancel it at this time, and as for the news coming out of the market, it is just rumors, and the main reason is, as mentioned earlier, it is entirely due to the reaction of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti." Benchlife (Machine Translated)

So, will AMD pull another Nvidia and limit RX 9060 XT launch day reviews to the 16GB model? Even if your GPU has enough compute horsepower, the limited framebuffer can ruin an otherwise smooth experience, and that even applies at 1080p in 2025. You need to be aware of where the limits of your GPU's VRAM capacity lie and how much you'll be willing to compromise on the settings and resolution, since FSR 4 can only take you so far.

There's also the constant fear of missing out as your GPU ages and games become increasingly taxing on memory resources. Assuming MSRPs were real, Nvidia, on paper, charges $50 more for 8GB of GDDR7 memory with its RTX 5060 Ti series. How much will AMD price its RX 9060 XT GPUs apart, considering they're based on slower GDDR6 memory but reportedly use the same Navi 44 core under the hood? That's a question that'll likely be answered at Computex.

