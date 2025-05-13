AMD RX 9060 XT leaked specs allege speedy 3.3 GHz GPU clock

With its expected Computex unveiling just a week away, the key specifications of AMD’s Radeon RX 9600 XT appear to have spilled forth onto the internet.

The tip comes from prolific leakster momomo_us, but we had to double-take as the otherwise detailed post doesn’t mention the assumed subject of the leak. However, any kind of leak requires a pinch of salt, and this aligns roughly with expectations of the aforementioned 9600 XT, so let’s just add a few more grains and take a closer look.

Up to 3320 MHz , Game : 2780 MHzUp to 3290 MHz , Game : 2700 MHz5.0 x16 , 16GB GDDR62048 , 20 Gbps , 128 bit2x DisplayPort , 1x HDMI1x 8-pinMay 12, 2025

Decoding the above, we have perhaps a reference and OC model RX 9060 XT being highlighted. The faster card can boost its Navi 44 XT RDNA 4 GPU with 2,048 Stream Processors (SPs) to 3.32 GHz, and has a game clock of 2.78 GHz. While it therefore has half the number of shaders as the potent RX 9070 XT, its boost clock is nearly 12% faster. Moreover, it boosts to almost 32% faster GPU clocks than the RX 9070 model.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Radeon RX 9000 series including leaked* RX 9060 XT specs Spec RX 9070 XT RX 9070 RX 9060 XT* GPU, shaders Navi 48 XTX, 4,096 Navi 48 XT, 3,584 Navi 44 XT, 2,048 Boost clock 2.97 GHz 2.52 GHz 3.32 GHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 16 or 8GB GDDR6 Memory perf 640 GB/s on PCIe 5.0 640 GB/s on PCIe 5.0 320 GB/s on PCIe 5.0 TGP 304W 220W under 200W MSRP $599 $549 unknown Launch March 2025 March 2025 May 20, 2025

Of course, the SP count isn’t the only cut with the RX 9060 XT; the memory system is weaker. Instead of the 16GB of 20 Gbps GDDR6 on a 256-bit bus, here we are expecting either 8GB or 16GB of the same VRAM ICs on a 128-bit bus. That neatly results in half the theoretical peak memory bandwidth for the new mid-ranger, at 320 GB/s.

Shifting our focus back to positives, we note that the RX 9060 XT is tipped to connect to a suitably modern PC via the PCIe 5.0 standard. It is just like its brethren in that respect, and an appealing spec at this tier.

Lastly, the leaked specs mention ports and connectors. PC enthusiasts and DIYers who buy an RX 9060 XT will have ‘just’ three outputs, indicates momomo_us. There’s also just a single 8-pin power connector (max 150W) required by RX 9060 XT installers. The PCIe slot can provide 75W, so that puts a TGP ceiling of 225W on this graphics card – and it should certainly run using less than the 220W RX 9070. However, those remarkably fast GPU clocks and knowing how power-thirsty the RX 9070 XT is, probably means we are looking at over 150W.

The specs are indeed interesting to see, but next week we will be happy to see the official hardware reveal and pricing. Graphics card reviewers might be crushed under the weight of Nvidia RTX 5060 and Computex news at the same time, but we will aim to provide real-world AMD RX 9060 XT testing data ASAP.

