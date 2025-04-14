AMD RX 9060 XT specs leak: Navi 44 takes on Nvidia's RTX 5060 Ti with 8 and 16GB flavors, 3.2 GHz boost clocks

A new leak from VideoCardz has detailed the alleged specifications of AMD's budget-oriented RX 9060 XT GPU from the RDNA 4 family. Reportedly, the RX 9060 XT marks the first use of the Navi 44 die, which is significantly cut down versus its elder sibling, Navi 48. Without official confirmation from AMD, it's hard to be certain about the exact specifications, so take this information with an appropriate dose of salt.

At the initial RDNA 4 unveiling in January, AMD confirmed the RX 9060 branding through one of its slides. With the RTX 5060 Ti around the corner, now is the perfect time to introduce RDNA 4 to the masses. Reportedly, there's also an RX 9070 GRE in the making, which is expected to sit between the RX 9060 XT and the RX 9070, aimed at the $400 market.

Taking a page from Nvidia's notebook, AMD is said to launch the RX 9060 XT in 8GB and 16GB versions. To be fair, this approach is quite analogous to the RX 7600 8GB and RX 7600 XT 16GB, featuring similar cores. The only difference is that both GPUs are now classified under the same XT-tier.

Based on the data supplied by VideoCardz, the RX 9060 XT offers 2,048 shader units (32 CUs), similar to its last-generation counterpart(s). We're likely seeing the full-fat Navi 44 core in effect here. The 128-bit interface allows for four memory ICs, explaining the 8GB and 16GB (clamshell) capacities. There is, however, a large bump to the clock speeds, with the RX 9060 XT rated at 3.2 GHz (+480 MHz higher than the 7600 XT), said to reach 3.3 GHz with custom models. The TGP remains unspecified, but expect it to be near 200W.

This doesn't leave much room for the RX 9060 non-XT, which may drop below 32 Compute Units. RDNA 4's architectural improvements might offset the core-count deficiency, but we don't know the exact numbers. The source claims that Navi 44 offers only three display connectors compared to four with Navi 48, while some rumors even suggest the lack of a video encoding engine like the RX 6500 XT, but that's yet to be confirmed.

The RTX 5060 Ti is rumored to be unveiled on Wednesday. Will AMD drop its RX 9060 family around the same time? It's hard to say. Computex starts in late May, but an announcement then would give Nvidia's mainstream counterpart a one-month head start. Pricing is likely not finalized at the time of this writing, though it's expected to fall between $300 and $400.