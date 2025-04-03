RX 9070 GRE is reportedly in development to provide an affordable entry point into RDNA 4

AMD allegedly plans to launch a special-edition RX 9070 GRE GPU, which is considered a cost-effective RDNA 4 option for the budget market, per IThome. These special-edition GPUs were initially intended for the Chinese market, but some GRE models later became available globally. Though exact specifications are unknown, the reported 12GB of memory aligns this GPU as a viable option for the increasingly growing 1440p market.

When AMD introduced the RX 6750 GRE and RX 7900 GRE in 2023, the GRE moniker stood for "Golden Rabbit Edition," coinciding with the Chinese zodiac. With the RX 7650 GRE in early February, however, this badge was seemingly renamed to "Great Radeon Edition," making the tag more general, suited for international audiences, and not tied to a specific year.

Following AMD's hierarchy, the RDNA 4 pack will presumably be led by the RX 9070 XT, the RX 9070, and the RX 9070 GRE. Regarding specifications, we will likely see a cut-down Navi 48 chip with an alleged 12GB frame buffer across a 192-bit memory interface. Given that AMD's 60 XT-grade GPUs typically occupy the $350 territory, we might see the RX 9070 GRE in the ballpark of $450. This should be a well-rounded estimate, as it sits right between a potential RX 9060 XT ($350 expected) and the RX 9070 ($550).

Nvidia is rumored to launch its RTX 5060 Ti 8GB/16GB offerings in the third week of April. We probably don't need a crystal ball to see that Jensen is aiming this GPU right at the $400 mark. This might be an opportunity for the RX 9070 GRE to match or even nudge below Nvidia's pricing. In any case, final specifications of the RX 9070 GRE, based on how much AMD decides to trim Navi 48, will dictate pricing and performance against the RTX 5060 Ti.

Street prices haven't precisely adhered to intended MSRPs this generation, primarily due to supply constraints. We've discussed this problem in detail, but the gist is that TSMC can only process so many wafers each month. In any case, the RX 9070 GRE will likely debut as a China-exclusive model at launch. Global availability could be timed near the RX 9060 series, with this model serving as an additional option to help mitigate demand, but that's speculation.