Intel releases new software for GPU-powered Project Battlematrix workstations — Arc Pro B-series GPUs get LLM Scaler 1.0 software to optimize performance in AI workloads

News
By published

Project Battlematrix is almost ready for deployment

Project Battlematrix
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Intel has introduced its first update for the software side of Project Battlematrix. The company's new inference-optimized software stack optimizes AI workload orchestration on the company's Arc Pro B-series GPUs in multi-GPU workstations. The suite includes a Linux-based LLM Scaler for AI inference workflows.

Project Battlematrix is an Intel AI-focused initiative, designed to provide highly capable Intel-powered AI workstations for the market. The project combines Intel hardware and software to create a cohesive workstation solution involving multiple Arc Pro B-series GPUs in a single system. Project Battlematrix workstations will come with Xeon CPUs, up to eight GPUs, and up to 192GB of total VRAM, with pricing for 'Project Battlematrix' AI workstations ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

See more GPUs News
Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • cyrusfox
    will be interested to see the benchmarks that come out of here in terms of tokens per second and whether the full memory bandwidth can be utilized to load accurate models. Winning on pricing for the memory, depends on performance metric and how quick the software can come to market.
    Reply