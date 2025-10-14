AMD debuts Helios rack-scale AI hardware platform at OCP Global Summit 2025 — promises easier serviceability and 50% more memory than Nvidia's Vera Rubin

Combining AMD Instinct graphics chips, AMD Epyc CPUs, and AMD Pensando network hardware.

AMD Helios rack system.
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has showcased its Helios next-generation AI hardware platform built for the Meta OpenRack Wide form-factor at the Open Compute Project Global Summit in San Jose, California. Built for streamlined scalability within an AI-first data center environment, this is AMD's big pitch to compete directly with Nvidia's rack-based GPU and CPU combinations, like the Blackwell and Grace-powered GB300 NVL72.

AMD debuted the Helios platform earlier this year, highlighting its ground-up design using all-AMD hardware. It combines AMD's Epyc server CPUs with Instinct 400 GPUs, AMD Pensando networking interfaces, and AMD ROCm software, giving it what AMD claims is a big advantage for performance and efficiency in the rapidly scaling AI infrastructure industry.

“Open collaboration is key to scaling AI efficiently,” said Forrest Norrod, executive VP and GM of the Data Center Solutions Group, AMD. “With ‘Helios,’ we’re turning open standards into real, deployable systems — combining AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs, and open fabrics to give the industry a flexible, high-performance platform built for the next generation of AI workloads.”

