AMD preps Mega Pod with 256 Instinct MI500 GPUs, Verano CPUs — Leak suggests platform with better scalability than Nvidia will arrive in 2027

News
By published

It spans three linked racks.

AMD
(Image credit: AMD)

When AMD gave a glimpse at its 2027 rack-scale AI solution earlier this year, the company only said it would use all-new EPYC 'Verano' CPU and Instinct MI500-series GPU accelerators as well as feature more compute blades than its 2026 Helios rack-scale offering. SemiAnalysis this week shared some additional information about the product and revealed that it will pack 256 Instinct MI500-series GPUs. With early plans, however, it's possible details can change.

AMD's 2027 rack-scale 'MI500 Scale Up MegaPod' will pack 64 EPYC 'Verano' CPUs and 256 Instinct MI500-series GPU packages, which will exceed 72 GPUs inside AMD's Helios due in 2026 as well as Nvidia's Kyber-based NVL576 featuring 144 Rubin Ultra accelerators (that pack four compute chiplets within a GPU package). SemiAnalysis gives no performance estimates for the 'MI500 Scale Up MegaPod,' though it is natural to expect the new solution to be considerably more powerful than AMD's 2026 Helios due to a larger number of GPU packages and revamped microarchitecture.

See more GPUs News
TOPICS
Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Amdlova
    GOOD GOOD they will bring the volcanic islands again
    Reply
  • bit_user
    Amdlova said:
    GOOD GOOD they will bring the volcanic islands again
    You're referring to Vulcano, I suppose? But that's only referring to the name of the Pensando NIC.

    They didn't say what the GPU's codename is. However, those have been following their astronomical nomenclature:
    MI100: Arcturus
    MI200: Aldebaran
    MI300A: Antares
    MI300X: Aqua Vanjaram*
    Those are all the ones I could find. AMD tends to refer to them by their model numbers, not the code names, so finding them involves a little bit of a scavenger hunt.

    * According to a web search, this one isn't the name of a star, but rather a fish.
    Reply