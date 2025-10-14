AMD and Oracle partner to deploy 50,000 MI450 Instinct GPUs in new AI superclusters — massive capacity expansion powered by AMD's Helios rack architecture set for 2026

That's just the start, too, with the deal set to expand in 2027 "and beyond"

Lisa Su gesturing on stage.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Noam Galai/Stringer)

AMD and Oracle have inked a deal for a deployment of 50,000 next-generation MI450 Instinct professional graphics cards and Zen 6 Epyc CPUs as part of an "AI supercluster" Oracle is developing for its cloud infrastructure. It's not clear if this will work in conjunction with, or as part of, the previously announced deals between OpenAI and AMD, or Oracle and OpenAI, but it's yet another example of major AI hardware and infrastructure companies announcing enormous financial investments with one another.

Nvidia has been the darling of the AI scene for the past few years, and particularly so as part of the hundreds of billions of dollars of investment announced just this year to build out new AI inferencing and training data centers around the world. But Nvidia isn't the only company with powerful AI hardware, and AMD's next-generation Instinct GPUs are, at least on paper, a fair competitor for what Nvidia has now and what it has coming next in Vera Rubin. That suggestion, partnered with an insatiable demand for AI compute power, has led to AMD making some serious deals with some very serious AI companies; That now includes Oracle.

"Through our decade-long collaboration with AMD—from EPYC to AMD Instinct accelerators—we’re continuing to deliver the best price-performance, open, secure, and scalable cloud foundation in partnership with AMD to meet customer needs for this next era of AI," Oracle said in a statement.

2 Comments
  • Notton
    Oracle missed earnings, yet its stocks surged on RPOs, or backlogged orders they haven't fulfilled yet.
    OpenAI places orders from Oracle, Oracle buys chips from AMD, and AMD gives money to OpenAI.
    This "money"... it's going in circles
    https://assets.bwbx.io/images/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/i7_KhEfyzwxI/v3/-1x-1.webp
    There is also another story within that.
    The CEO of Oracle is Larry Ellison, who is 81yr old. His son, David Ellison, owns Paramount (CBS) Skydance. A company which added an AI CFO.
    I'm not saying it's certain, but if David becomes the CEO of both Oracle and Paramount-Skydance, that would be a high concentration of power for Oracle.
  • sseemaku
    Can someone knowledgeable tell me why everyone is buying so many GPUs? Aren't LLMs already running fine?
