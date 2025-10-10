SoftBank is seeking $5 billion loan to invest in OpenAI, plans to use Arm shares as collateral — rapid AI expansion continues, investment could top $30 billion

News
By published

SoftBank has a growing appetite for cash on its path towards becoming a major AI force.

Softbank CEO
(Image credit: Tomohiro Ohsumi)

SoftBank is arranging a new $5 billion margin loan to invest in OpenAI and use its shares in Arm Holdings as collateral, reports Bloomberg. The move will enable the company to increase its stake in OpenAI and/or invest in the company's infrastructure, while taking the company's total borrowing against Arm shares to $18.5 billion.

The Japanese investment company is said to be negotiating with several international banks to finalize the deal, which will be collateralized by Arm stock. The company had already tapped $13.5 billion in margin loans from Arm shares by March 2025, with $5 billion still unused at that time, which gives it some flexibility to expand its credit base further.

Bloomberg Intelligence's Sharon Chen estimates SoftBank’s total financing needs could surpass $30 billion, considering the possible purchase of Ampere Computing and other ventures.

The latest borrowing follows a series of large financings tied to the AI push. SoftBank previously arranged $8 billion in margin loans ahead of Arm's 2023 IPO through lenders such as JPMorgan Chase, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole, and Goldman Sachs, and later secured a $15 billion one-year loan to fund AI projects in the U.S. Together, these moves have transformed Arm's stock into the group's main source of liquidity.

Google Preferred Source

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.