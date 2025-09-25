CoreWeave deal with OpenAI now worth $22.4 billion — another $6.4 billion of AI data center capacity added

News
By published

OpenAI has its checkbook open and is writing one to everyone who can provide datacenter capacity.

A picture of a CoreWeave office
(Image credit: CoreWeave)

Every time a new day dawns in the world of AI, billions of dollars change hands in massive deals. The latest arrangement is by CoreWeave, signing up to provide AI datacenter capacity to OpenAI, to the tune of a cool $6.5 billion.

This collaboration is the second expansion of an existing agreement. The initial deal was struck in March for $11.9 billion, and later revised in May for an additional $4 billion. Adding up today's contract, the partnership totals $22.4 billion.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.