Microsoft inks $33 billion in deals with 'neoclouds' like Nebius, CoreWeave — Nebius deal alone secures 100,000 Nvidia GB300 chips for internal use

News
By published

Microsoft is renting external GPU data centers for internal use so it can, in turn, rent out its own facilities to other customers.

Microsoft&#039;s Seattle HQ
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Microsoft has invested $33 billion into "neocloud" datacenter providers to date, with its latest deal with Nebius significantly raising this dollar amount. The $19.4 billion agreement currently being finalized with Nebius will secure for Microsoft approximately 100,000 Nvidia GPUs to be used by Microsoft's internal teams.

According to sources close to the deal, Microsoft has access to "more than 100,000 of Nvidia's latest GB300 chips." The deal likely refers to Nvidia's GB300 NVL72 server racks, which contain 72 B300 GPUs each; if this reading is accurate, Microsoft has secured the use of somewhere in the ballpark of 1,400 of Nvidia's newest server racks. At an estimated $3 million price tag per fully-equipped rack, this nearly $20 billion deal would instantly pay off the price tag for each of these GB300s ($4.2 billion), and then some.

Sunny Grimm
Sunny Grimm
Contributing Writer

Sunny Grimm is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has been building and breaking computers since 2017, serving as the resident youngster at Tom's. From APUs to RGB, Sunny has a handle on all the latest tech news.