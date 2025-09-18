Microsoft announces 'world's most powerful' AI data center — 315-acre site to house 'hundreds of thousands' of Nvidia GPUs and enough fiber to circle the Earth 4.5 times

The Wisconsin-based data center is set to go online in 2026

Aerial view of Microsoft&#039;s Fairwater datacenter in Microsoft
(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is planning to bring the "world's most powerful" AI datacenter online in early 2026, the company announced today. The Pleasantville, Wisconsin-based datacenter, dubbed Fairwater, is. meant specifically for training AI models as well as running large-scale models. The datacenter will be housed on 315 acres of land, with 1.2 million square feet in three buildings to house "hundreds of thousands" of Nvidia GB200 and GB300 GPUs.

