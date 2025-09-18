A wireless device exploit uncovered 11 years ago still hasn't been fixed by some manufacturers — six vendors and 24 devices found harbouring vulnerable firmware across routers, range extenders, and more

Welcome to Never-patched-land.

NetRise has revealed (PDF) that wireless devices from several manufacturers remain vulnerable to the Pixie Dust exploit disclosed in 2014, even though companies have had over a decade to harden their products against the well-known security flaw.

"Across six vendors, we found 24 devices, including routers, range extenders, access points, and hybrid Wi-Fi/powerline products, with firmware that was released vulnerable to Pixie Dust," NetRise said. "The oldest vulnerable firmware in the set dates to Sept. 2017, nearly three years after public disclosure of the Pixie Dust exploit. On average, vulnerable releases occurred 7.7 years after the exploit was first published."

This means six manufacturers released products with known vulnerabilities and, in many cases, have neglected to update the relevant firmware even though their customers have been assured the products are still being supported. Even the products that received patches did so long after the fact—NetRise said on average Pixie Dust patches arrived 9.6 years after the exploit's public disclosure.

  • DS426
    Funny as it seems like disabling WPS was never removed as a Wi-Fi hardening control. Unfortunately, that's the 0.01 percenters that do that at home. That rate is much higher for enterprises.
  • das_stig
    Why are the manufacturers not being named and shamed for failing to update, or government regulatory action taken against them? Industry protecting themselves?
