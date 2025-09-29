Tile exploit could let stalkers follow you with your own tracker — researchers uncover broadcasting flaw via Bluetooth

News
By published

Long in the Bluetooth.

Tile trackers
(Image credit: Tile)

Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology have identified several design flaws in Tile's location trackers that could be exploited to stalk the device's owner.

Wired reported that Georgia Tech's Akshaya Kumar, Anna Raymaker, and Michael Specter discovered problems affecting both individual Tile devices and the methods those devices use to communicate with infrastructure managed by Tile owner Life360.

Nathaniel Mott
Nathaniel Mott
Freelance News & Features Writer

Nathaniel Mott is a freelance news and features writer for Tom's Hardware US, covering breaking news, security, and the silliest aspects of the tech industry.