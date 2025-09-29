'Moscow military spy ship' seen mapping and surveilling NATO undersea cables — 'She’s following cable lines and pipelines, making stops. We are monitoring her very closely

“[Yantar] is the tool Russia is using to somehow . . . keep us awake"

Undersea cables
A new FT investigation has revealed how a Russian "military spy ship" has been tracked surveilling and mapping undersea cables along Europe's Atlantic coastline, possibly with nefarious purposes that could involve intercepting communications from NATO allies.

Undersea cables have become a hot-button topic of global infrastructure ever since a series of high-profile incidents that involved the cutting of cables relied upon by nations for global connectivity. Famously, a cable connecting Finland and Sweden to Europe was severed last year, an act of sabotage recently pinned on the crew of a Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker charged with the act.

