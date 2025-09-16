Researchers embed digital 'fingerprints' into 3D printed parts — tech may make future ghost guns more traceable

Netanel Raviv and a team at the McKelvey School of Engineering (part of Washington University in St. Louis) are continuing to develop a way to embed traceable digital 'fingerprints' into 3D-printed objects.
Initially reported by 3D Printing Industry, the markers are designed in a way to be detectable, even if the printed object has been broken, because they can be identified with just a fragment of the object. Depending on the fingerprint, information such as what printer was used and when the object was created can be embedded in the print.
One of the biggest practical use cases for this development is, of course, forensics. Traceable fingerprints are crucial for helping law enforcement track ghost gun manufacturing operations. We reported on a similar approach just a few months ago in which police were able to identify markers left behind when printing.
The process, created by the team at Washington University, is known as Secure Information Embedding and Extraction (or SIDE for short). The fingerprinting process adds a permanent marker to the object, which can be deciphered later to determine any data factors that were put in during the printing process, such as the owner of the printer that was used.
Details on exactly how this is done are scarce, with Raviv saying it's accomplished through "mathematical contributions and new security mechanisms." Perhaps the point is to keep potential bad actors from attempting to subvert the technology. But given that these are plastic objects, it's also unclear how traceable a print might be if someone just takes a minute or two to melt the print after using it.
This development is an extension of Raviv's previous work, which was presented in 2024 at the IEEE International Symposium. Last year, the focus was mainly on the ability to recover information from broken 3D-printed parts. Now it seems the effort is in placing intentional markers into the 3D printing process so they can be more easily interpreted in the future.
At the moment, it's nearly impossible to determine much about the machine used to print an object by studying the object alone. That doesn't mean we won't see more efforts to change that as time goes on. After all, 2D printer makers have embedded model-identifying dots in printers since the 1980s (though it wasn't disclosed until much later).
1) If you fingerprint the model, all prints will have the same fingerprint (i.e. you can't trace production or physical origin). And if fingerprinting is known to be used, there is the option to defeat fingerprinting prior to printing just as with other digital file watermarking (e.g. fuzzing, or model reimplementation).
2) If you fringerprint at time of print, you require a cooperative printer. This is viable with 2D printers where there are almost no printers available where the user can modify the firmware. But 3D printers are an entirely different market where printers that are either open-source or can have open source firmwares flashed to them are the norm.
If you ask the targets to kindly run your firmware that fingerprints their prints for you, you will simply be told "no".
I don't have a 3D printer for nefarious or normal purposes...
But people will print using older versions of the software...
they will use software to strip the fingerprint out... same way they strip DRM outta video games and music files.
if it is on the surface they will just sand the print...
if it is inside the print then it can mess up the structural integrity of the print as anything able to see seen through the other plastic would have to be substantial.
If it needs to build it while connected to the internet it just won't be connected to the internet or a dummy server will be set up on that network with a DNS entry on the local network to point to it to hand it a fingerprint that isn't in the database.
Like "interesting" thoughts on how to combat plastic guns.... here is a thought... we can't seem to track the REGULAR GUNS made and sold in stores... maybe we should tackle that problem first...
Why use a plastic gun that can blow up in your face when you can use a metal one professionally made that is more accurate and doesn't explode in your face? This is the USA you can buy guns all day long from private sellers that are not registered to you.... so we don't need to worry about plastic guns... no one is using them.