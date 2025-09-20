Borderlands 4 props come to 3D printing fans — Ripper mask, replica weapons, and cosplay components come in a new collection from Prusa Research

On the day Borderlands 4 hit shelves, Prusa and developer Gearbox Software published a library of official models on Printables.com that has seen over 20,000 downloads in the first week. The collection includes the franchise’s iconic Psycho mask, a variety of replica weapons, and detailed cosplay components — all verified and test-printed on Prusa 3D printers.

It’s not unusual to find creators on YouTube showing off fan art and cosplay pieces inspired by video games and movies. However, lately, the studios have been getting directly involved in the process. Adam Savage’s Tested worked with Bethesda to first create, then release, a printable Frontier model from Starfield. Joel Telling, AKA the 3D Printing Nerd, collaborated with Paramount on a massive Optimus Primal model to promote Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. That model, along with an Optimus Primal flexi, was released for free on Printables and was downloaded thousands of times by fans. These projects gave makers official 3D files, tutorials, and build videos that blurred the line between studio content and maker culture.

Now, Prusa Research is stepping into that role directly. The Czech 3D-printer company is forging partnerships with both entertainment studios and global brands to provide makers with officially licensed 3D files that are both fun and practical.

“I love when the line between digital and physical blurs,” said Josef Průša, founder and CEO of Prusa Research. “Borderlands 4 launches, and on the same day you can already have a Ripper mask sitting on your desk. That’s just awesome. Usually, props like this take weeks of work to design from scratch. Now it’s literally: click, print, and a piece of Borderlands is in your hands.”

(Image credit: Printables)

The Borderlands 4 collaboration is the latest in a growing list of official 3D printable tie-ins released on Printables.com. Earlier this year, Prusa added models from Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt RED, providing cosplayers with accurate files for props and costume parts. The site also hosts licensed files from Czech titles such as Kingdom Come: Deliverance and Bohemia Interactive’s Arma and DayZ.

Prusa isn’t stopping with games. The company has also courted major tech brands, encouraging them to release 3D-printable accessories, mods, and replacement parts directly to the Printables maker community. Collaborations have included custom PC cases from Corsair, Noctua fan ducts, and combs to fit Phillips electric razors.

These projects are part of a broader strategy by Prusa to position 3D printing as a bridge between brands and their customers – at least the ones with 3D printers. By offering free, studio-approved files, companies can engage players and consumers in a way that feels both collectible and creative. Cosplayers gain reliable, detailed models, while hobbyists enjoy high-quality parts without the guesswork of reverse-engineering from screenshots.

With Printables.com serving as a central hub, official models don’t need to be scattered across fan forums or buried in unverified repositories. Though Printables is part of the Prusa Research family, their website and slicers are open to makers with any brand of 3D printer.

For Prusa, this is just the beginning. The company says it plans to expand its portfolio of partnerships and may even host design competitions tied to popular brands. With the arrival of Borderlands 4 files, it’s easy to imagine a future where launch-day exclusives aren’t just posters or skins, but STL or 3MF files that fans can bring to life on their printers.

As digital content increasingly overlaps with physical fandom, Prusa’s collaborations suggest that branded 3D printing may become as common as DLC or limited-edition merch, except this time, you get to manufacture it yourself at home.

