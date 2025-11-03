Anycubic Early Black Friday 3D Printers deals begin with up to 39% off — massive savings on printers and accessories beginning today

Anycubic has started its Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale early, and we have been all over the site to find you the best deals on a great 3D printer and the many accessories to keep you printing.

We're keeping an eye on all the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, including the many 3D printing deals.

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers are what many choose as their first 3D printer. They are cheap, easy to use, and unlike resin 3D printers, require no post-processing. The printing process involves an extruder squeezing out layers of hot plastic (filament) along a specific path or sequence. Each layer builds on the previous one, creating 3D objects as it adds layers. In the past, FDM printers lacked the precision of resin 3D printers, but the precision and quality of FDM have greatly improved to the point where it can challenge resin printers for some projects.

Stereolithography (SLA) 3D printing is primarily used for resin 3D printing and uses UV light to build layers of a 3D print. The layered process is activated by shaped UV light exposure, which adds onto the previous layer, as if pulling the print out of a vat of liquid resin. Resin 3D prints can produce incredible details, with near-invisible layer lines, but there is a cost to this. Typically, you can only print smaller projects, and there is a lot of post-processing to take care of. The smaller project angle largely sees resin 3D printers used to make models and miniatures, though some engineers use resin parts for precision. The post-processing refers to washing and curing the resin projects before they are handled. That is a laborious process, but luckily, we have found a great deal on a wash and cure station.

Here are a few FDM and resin 3D printers for you to choose from. We have even included links to our reviews, warts and all, so that you have all the details that you need below to make an informed purchase. Elsewhere, some of our favorite 3D printer vendors are also running sales on their best 3D printers, including Bambu Labs, Elegoo, and Prusa.

There are mainly two consumer methods of 3D printing, Fused Deposition Modeling and resin (SLA).

FDM is primarily used for large prints and is often the first choice for newcomers to 3D printing.

Resin (SLA) is used for precision prints. If you are printing for engineering projects or for wargaming miniatures and sculpts, then resin is what you need.

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo — Save $290!

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Anycubic's Kobra S1 Combo scored 3.5 stars in our review, and it compares favorably to the Bambu Lab P1P. The only reason we marked it down was the software, which was unable to alter the purge amount.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Anycubic Kobra S1 Specifications Build Volume 250 x 250 x 250mm (9.8 x 9.8 x 9.84 inches) Material PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS/ASA (up to 320 degrees) Extruder Type Direct Drive Nozzle .4mm High Flow Build Platform Double sided PEI Spring Steel, Heated Bed Leveling Automatic Filament Runout Sensor Yes Connectivity USB, LAN, Wi-Fi, App Interface Color Touch Screen Machine Footprint 400 x 410 x 490mm (15.7 x 16.1 x 19.3 in) Machine Weight 18kg (39.6 lbs)

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo Save 39% ($290) Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $749 now $459 at Anycubic Read more Read less ▼ Four-color printing and CORE XY stability wrapped into a great package. This is a lot of printer for not much money.

Mechanically, this is a wonderful CORE XY 3D printer, and the bundled ACE (Anycubic Color Engine) Pro multi-material system includes a built-in filament dryer to keep moisture out of up to four of your preferred filaments. Our reviewer tested the ACE Pro with some Polymaker Polycarbonate filament and some red TPU. The ACE Pro kept the filaments bone-dry, and the resulting print had near-invisible layer lines. You can purchase an additional ACE Pro to take the number of printable filaments to eight!

Being a Core XY 3D printer means the Anycubic Kobra S1 has great stability, speed, and the fully enclosed 3D printer provides 250 x 250 x 250mm of build volume inside the print chamber. There is no active chamber heater; instead, the build plate's heat is used to heat the enclosed chamber.

The Anycubic Kobra S1 features a fast CoreXY motion system with linear rods and a single z-axis stepper motor driving three belted lead screws, each running on three guide poles. The S1 has a parts-cooling fan in the tool head, a large cooling fan mounted to the side of the case, and a rear-mounted case fan vented to the back with an activated carbon filter.

The printer has a pretty good camera, which enables monitoring from the workbench tab on the slicer software, and can be used for time-lapse photos. In the workbench, the camera is given a tiny window, and there doesn’t appear to be a way to make it larger.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Anycubic’s first Core XY printer is, mechanically speaking, a wonderful addition to its printer line-up and well worth investing your cash into.

Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 Combo — Low-cost multi-color 3D printing

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This fast bed-slinger 3D printer merges the speed of a CoreXY 3D printer with the low-cost convenience of the bed-slinger.

The Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 is an upgraded version of the Kobra 3 that we have also reviewed. The improvements are mainly in the software, with a new slicer unleashing the performance. We also get the same ACE Pro filament dryer / multi-material system, and that means we have multi-color prints and bone-dry filament!