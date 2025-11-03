Anycubic Early Black Friday 3D Printers deals begin with up to 39% off — massive savings on printers and accessories beginning today

Deals
By published

We've dug up the best early Black Friday 3D printer deals — massive savings on 3D printers and accessories beginning today

Anycubic Early Black Friday Deals
(Image credit: Future, Anycubic, Pexels)
Jump to:

Anycubic has started its Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale early, and we have been all over the site to find you the best deals on a great 3D printer and the many accessories to keep you printing.

We're keeping an eye on all the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, including the many 3D printing deals.

  • There are mainly two consumer methods of 3D printing, Fused Deposition Modeling and resin (SLA).
  • FDM is primarily used for large prints and is often the first choice for newcomers to 3D printing.
  • Resin (SLA) is used for precision prints. If you are printing for engineering projects or for wargaming miniatures and sculpts, then resin is what you need.

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo — Save $290!

Anycubic Kobra S1

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Anycubic's Kobra S1 Combo scored 3.5 stars in our review, and it compares favorably to the Bambu Lab P1P. The only reason we marked it down was the software, which was unable to alter the purge amount.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Anycubic Kobra S1 Specifications

Build Volume

250 x 250 x 250mm (9.8 x 9.8 x 9.84 inches)

Material

PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS/ASA (up to 320 degrees)

Extruder Type

Direct Drive

Nozzle

.4mm High Flow

Build Platform

Double sided PEI Spring Steel, Heated

Bed Leveling

Automatic

Filament Runout Sensor

Yes

Connectivity

USB, LAN, Wi-Fi, App

Interface

Color Touch Screen

Machine Footprint

400 x 410 x 490mm (15.7 x 16.1 x 19.3 in)

Machine Weight

18kg (39.6 lbs)

Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo
Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo
Save 39% ($290)
Anycubic Kobra S1 Combo: was $749 now $459 at Anycubic
Read moreRead less

Four-color printing and CORE XY stability wrapped into a great package. This is a lot of printer for not much money.

View Deal

Anycubic Kobra S1

Logical Planets’ Clamp Dock (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Mechanically, this is a wonderful CORE XY 3D printer, and the bundled ACE (Anycubic Color Engine) Pro multi-material system includes a built-in filament dryer to keep moisture out of up to four of your preferred filaments. Our reviewer tested the ACE Pro with some Polymaker Polycarbonate filament and some red TPU. The ACE Pro kept the filaments bone-dry, and the resulting print had near-invisible layer lines. You can purchase an additional ACE Pro to take the number of printable filaments to eight!

Being a Core XY 3D printer means the Anycubic Kobra S1 has great stability, speed, and the fully enclosed 3D printer provides 250 x 250 x 250mm of build volume inside the print chamber. There is no active chamber heater; instead, the build plate's heat is used to heat the enclosed chamber.

The Anycubic Kobra S1 features a fast CoreXY motion system with linear rods and a single z-axis stepper motor driving three belted lead screws, each running on three guide poles. The S1 has a parts-cooling fan in the tool head, a large cooling fan mounted to the side of the case, and a rear-mounted case fan vented to the back with an activated carbon filter.

The printer has a pretty good camera, which enables monitoring from the workbench tab on the slicer software, and can be used for time-lapse photos. In the workbench, the camera is given a tiny window, and there doesn’t appear to be a way to make it larger.

Anycubic Kobra S1

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Anycubic’s first Core XY printer is, mechanically speaking, a wonderful addition to its printer line-up and well worth investing your cash into.

Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 Combo — Low-cost multi-color 3D printing

Anycubic Kobra 3 V2

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This fast bed-slinger 3D printer merges the speed of a CoreXY 3D printer with the low-cost convenience of the bed-slinger.

The Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 is an upgraded version of the Kobra 3 that we have also reviewed. The improvements are mainly in the software, with a new slicer unleashing the performance. We also get the same ACE Pro filament dryer / multi-material system, and that means we have multi-color prints and bone-dry filament!

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Anycubic Kobra 3 V2 Combo

Build Volume

255 x 255 x 260 mm (10.04 x 10.04.3 x 10.23 in)

Material

PLA/PETG/TPU (up to 300 degrees)

Extruder Type

Direct Drive

Nozzle

.4mm High Flow

Build Platform

Double sided PEI spring steel flex plate

Bed Leveling