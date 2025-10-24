Elegoo jumps in early with a huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale on 3D printers, and it's not even November yet — 12 stunning printer deals you can grab right now

It feels crazy early, but 3D Printer manufacturer Elegoo has jumped the gun and is already offering big discounts on a range of their products - including their latest printers, such as the Centauri Carbon. You can save up to 53% on certain Elegoo products, with discounts of up to 36% on individual 3D printer purchases. The Elegoo BFCM (Black Friday & Cyber Monday) sale starts today, October 24, 2025, and lasts through to December 1, 2025.

We've collected a selection of the best printer deals available, with many of these 3D printer models having spent time on our test benches for in-depth reviews and analysis. We can provide an extensive and authoritative review of the performance of many of the models listed. The Elegoo Centauri Carbon, one of our favourite 3D printers, it's also the main workhorse of Tom's Hardware Editor, Les Pounder, and he's provided a hands-on account of his experience with the Elegoo Centauri Carbon.

Elegoo’s Centauri Carbon has rapidly become my go-to 3D printer, and I bought it after reading Denise Bertacchi’s excellent review, which saw us give it the Editor’s Choice Award. At $400, it was already an extremely cost-effective CoreXY 3D printer, but in the early Black Friday / Cyber Monday sale over at Elegoo, it's now only $279, its lowest ever price!

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon is a wonderful 3D printer. I picked mine up back in March 2025, and I’ve been using it to print everything in my new office. From simple hooks and hangers to a full Mini-ITX NAS server case , the Elegoo Centauri Carbon has been a joy to use. - Les Pounder

Save 32% ($133.01) Elegoo Centauri Carbon: was $413 now $279.99 at Elegoo Read more Read less ▼ A high-speed, high-precision Core XY 3D printer for $280! Get precise and perfect 3D prints from this high-speed workhorse. Fully enclosed and compatible with a myriad of filaments, this is a 3D printer for beginners and the jobbing maker who earns a living from their craft.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Elegoo Centauri Carbon Specifications Build Volume 256 x 256 x 256 mm (10.07x10.07x10.07 inches) Material PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS (up to 320 degrees) Extruder Type Direct drive Nozzle .4mm Build Platform PEI-coated steel flex plate, both smooth and textured, heated Bed Leveling Automatic, Including Z offset Filament Runout Sensor Yes Connectivity LAN, WiFi, USB Flash Drive Interface 4.3 inch Color touchscreen Machine Footprint 398x404x490 mm (15.60x15.90x19.29 inches) Machine Weight 17.5 kg (38.58 lbs)

With the Elegoo Centauri Carbon, you get the stability and precision of a Core XY 3D printer, so no “bed slinging,” just reliable and precise movements, at super high speed. Seriously, this thing can move! A top print speed of 500mm per second, although 250 mm per second is recommended. Default acceleration is 10,000 mm/s², and with a maximum of 20,000 mm/s² possible, I can print a pre-sliced Benchy in 15 minutes, and the quality is still good!

The Elegoo Centauri Carbon has a build volume of 256 x 256 x 256 mm, which is plenty for most projects. The direct drive extruder can handle PLA/PETG/TPU/ABS filaments at up to 320 °C. If you want to print with more exotic filaments, the brass hotend can be swapped for a hardened steel version.

The printer is fully enclosed, and while it may not have chamber heating, the build plate heats up to 110 °C, and amply warms the chamber for those trickier filaments (I’m looking at you ABS!). The chamber has a camera, from which you can view our prints in real time via the Elegoo Slicer (a fork of Orca Slicer). I’ll be honest here, the camera and lighting for the chamber are passable, but not great. Better lighting would really help the 720P camera. On the other hand, I am watching a print, not streaming it to Twitch!

Bed leveling (also known as tramming) is now a thing of the past. Even my older Elegoo Neptune 3 Pro had auto bed leveling. The Centauri Carbon goes much further, with a full calibration process when getting set up. Bed leveling, PID tuning for the hotend and print bed, and input shaping, which cancels out “ghosting/ringing” in high-speed 3D prints by slightly counteracting the movement.

The Elegoo Slicer is where we load in our prints, slice, and then print. Coming from Prusa Slicer, Elegoo Slicer took me a little time to get used to, but now I am zipping around, loading multiple plates for complex projects, like my 3D printed server case. Unlike other Core XY 3D printers, the Centauri Carbon doesn’t need a cloud service to run. The web interface runs on the printer, and you have full control over prints via Elegoo Slicer or via a web interface on the local network. If you don’t want to use Wi-Fi to send your prints, then you can use USB, but I am now totally converted to sending my prints over Wi-Fi, even though the machine is right behind me.

