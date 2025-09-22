Prusa’s mobile slicer now works with competitors' 3D printers — new EasyPrint tool works with Bambu, Creality, and more

Prusa Research has rolled out a major update to its browser-based slicing tool, EasyPrint, extending support beyond its own 3D printers to include competitors. Prusa Research has always shown support for the 3D printing community as a whole, with its open-source Prusa Slicer being the foundation of many competitors' branded slicers. Prusa’s free computer-based software currently has downloadable profiles for 30 competing brands of 3D printers.

The update allows users to slice models directly from Printables.com or through the Prusa mobile app, and send print files over a local network. Users can connect any compatible machine by selecting the correct network protocol and entering the printer’s local IP address. Once configured, the process takes just a few clicks to slice, preview, and send a model to print.

EasyPrint supports 22 brands of consumer-grade 3D printers, like Creality, Bambu, Anycubic, and Ultimaker.

The move to support other brands sets EasyPrint apart from competing ecosystems. For example, Creality’s Creality Cloud mobile slicer allows you to pull models from Creality’s library and use a full-feature, cloud-based version of Creality Print. However, you are limited to Creality printers that you have bound to your account. Bambu Lab’s Bambu Handy app and website rely on pre-sliced user-uploaded G-code and can only be sent to Bambu Lab printers tied to your account.

Prusa Research is making 3D printing more accessible to the masses, even as more people rely on mobile devices as their primary computer. Though you still need to be tech-savvy to set up the connection between EasyPrint and your 3D printer, being able to select, slice, and send files from your couch has its appeal.

Originally launched as an invite-only pilot, EasyPrint was introduced as a simplified online version of PrusaSlicer that works on PCs, phones, and tablets. It offers access to official machine and filament profiles, plus basic controls such as scaling, adding multiples, infill density, and automatic supports. Selecting wall thickness and speeds is simplified to selecting a “profile” that Prusa fans will recognize from the original slicer, such as fast detail, structural, and speed.

Josef Prusa has previously emphasized his desire for EasyPrint to remain accessible across the 3D printing ecosystem. “Printables are meant to be for everyone. We do not want to make any walled garden. Actually, quite the opposite—we want 3D printing to be easier for everyone,” he wrote in an earlier blog post .

