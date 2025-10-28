Save up to 43% off a new Bambu Lab 3D printer in their Black Friday sale — massive savings on 3D printers and accessories beginning today

One of our favorite 3D printer manufacturers, Bambu Lab, is dropping its big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale well ahead of the actual date of Black Friday proper. Taking place from today, Tuesday, October 28, to December 5, 2025, the Bambu Lab Black Friday sales extravaganza will feature discounts on all of their most popular 3D printers, accessories, and bundles.

You can grab savings of up to 43% off Bambu Lab products site-wide. Plus, if you subscribe to the Bambu Lab newsletter, you can grab a $20 voucher to use on filaments, accessories, maker's supplies, spare parts, and materials. Unfortunately, the voucher cannot be used on a 3D printer. You are also entered in a competition to win a free H2C printer.

We have selected our favorite 3D printer deals and listed the Black Friday sale pricing below. We've also had the opportunity to review all of these printer models, so we can provide an extensive and authoritative review of the performance of the models listed.

These are the best deals on the standalone 3D Printers from Bambu Lab, with some printers having up to a staggering 43% price reduction in this sale. There's never been a better time to get into maker hobbies, and 3D printing is one of the most enjoyable for making some fantastic projects.

Bambu Lab 3D Printer Deals

Automatic Material Systems Attachment Deals

These AMS addons (Automatic Material Systems) for the Bambu Lab printers add the abilities to perform multi-color prints, or help with filament drying and storage. Depending on the 3D printer combination and compatibility you can link multiple units. All of the following AMS units are discounted in the Bambu Lab Black Friday sale.

