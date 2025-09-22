Bambu Lab's X1C color 3D printer is 33% off in combo deal — $1,099 nets you the printer, multicolor AMS 2 Pro attachment, and filament buffer

We're big fans of 3D printers at Tom's Hardware, using them for various maker projects and hobbies. One of our top-reviewed 3D printers is currently featured in a combo deal along with several attachments that turn the printer into a multi-color machine for colorful prints. One of my favorite funky features of this printer is that the internal webcam can automatically generate a time-lapse of your build, as well as just let you keep a close eye on your prints whilst you're at work, or attending to something else.

Good news for 3D printing deal hunters, Bambu Lab is offering a combo deal on their website, which combines the brilliant X1C Carbon 3D printer, along with the AMS 2 Pro attachment and filament buffer, for a complete setup at only $1,099. Purchasing this combo deal saves you a colossal $575 (34%), which you can instead invest in bundles of filaments for creating your favorite prints. The X1C is a suitable printer for both novices and professionals.

The Bambu Lab X1C comes with everything you need to get your printer set up, as well as a few extra parts. Included in the box are tools to maintain the printer, a glue stick, and lubrication for the moving parts. This 3D printer offers print speeds up to 20,000 mm/s² acceleration for fast prints on its 256 x 256 x 256 mm print bed.

Our 3D printing expert had the chance to review the Bambu Lab X1C and awarded this printer an Editor's Choice award. The X1C came semi-assembled and was easy to set up. The printer boasts a rigid steel frame, aluminum shell, and CoreXY motion system, LIDAR-assisted automatic calibration and inspection, and high-speed multicolor printing with AMS, with a fully enclosed build area.

