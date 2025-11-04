Nvidia unexpectedly replaces a damaged RTX 5090 GPU despite user blunder — $1,999 flagship GPU escapes paperweight status against all odds

An extremely fortunate RTX 5090 owner who contacted Nvidia after breaking their GPU while trying to install a custom liquid cooling block has received a brand new card free of charge, despite voiding their warranty as a result of the daring modification.

The GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition is arguably among the best graphics cards available currently. However, the Blackwell flagship features a notably delicate design, which could pose risks if you damage one of the fragile internal components. It is somewhat refreshing to see a damaged GeForce RTX 5090 that is not caused by the melting of the 16-pin power connector from time to time. Although this individual was fortunate enough to have his graphics card with a broken connector replaced by Nvidia, this may be an exceptional case; nonetheless, it sets a notable precedent.

It is understandable if you have not observed the insides of a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition. This graphics card, priced at $1,999, indeed represents a significant investment, and even for those with the financial capability, obtaining it can be challenging because it is hardly in stock. Nevertheless, an online search for the internal structure of the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition reveals that it employs a modular design comprising three circuit boards. The primary board, which houses essential elements such as the GPU die and memory modules, is connected to a separate board containing the PCIe connector and to another board that accommodates the display connectors.

The main board communicates with the PCIe board via a delicate internal connector comprising approximately 128 pins. This design resembles connectors typically found within smartphones or tablets. The issue is that this connector is unavailable for purchase separately, making it irreplaceable. An owner of a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, along with NorthridgeFix, a specialized graphics card repair shop, encountered this problem firsthand. The shop's limited experience with Founders Edition models is understandable, given the rarity of such repairs, as few individuals would venture to open the elusive $1,999 graphics card.

Nvidia Positive Response to 5090 FE Fragile Connector Issue. - YouTube Watch On

The courageous user disassembled his GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition in order to install a custom water block aimed at liquid cooling the graphics card. The individual asserts that he handled the disconnection and reconnection of the PCIe board with care, refraining from exerting unnecessary force on the 128-pin connector. Nevertheless, NorthridgeFix subsequently identified that the user had bent one pin and damaged another, which was sufficient to render the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition non-functional. The challenge associated with a modular design is that all exerted pressure from the PCIe board is transmitted to the 128-pin connector.

Having exhausted all options, the distressed owner contacted Nvidia to inquire whether the chip manufacturer would supply or sell a replacement board for the damaged graphics card. Although Nvidia confirmed that it did not sell replacement parts, the company agreed to replace the graphics card at no cost after the issue was escalated to a senior representative. Clearly, the owner was exceptionally fortunate, as the GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition's warranty was voided immediately upon disassembly. The position for liquid-cooling a graphics card varies depending on the partner. Certain brands permit it, provided that the graphics card remains undamaged during the procedure, whereas others explicitly prohibit it under the warranty terms.

If liquid cooling is included in your plans, it would be advisable to consider purchasing a custom GeForce RTX 5090, as aftermarket designs are generally more convenient. Nevertheless, there remains some risk, as with everything in life. Alternatively, you may opt for one of the GeForce RTX 5090 variants equipped with an AIO liquid cooler or a pre-installed water block, if you're willing to pay a premium. However, if you are among the fortunate owners of a GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition, it is highly recommended that you refrain from disassembling it. We suspect Nvidia may handle these situations on a case-by-case basis, so you may not have the same luck as the owner in this story.

