EA acquired by Saudi Arabian investment fund and others for $55 billion — largest ever buyout of a public company

“Our creative and passionate teams at EA have delivered extraordinary experiences for hundreds of millions of fans, built some of the world’s most iconic IP, and created significant value for our business. This moment is a powerful recognition of their remarkable work."

Battlefield 6 cover art showing a combat scene
(Image credit: EA)

EA has announced that the gaming giant has been acquired by a consortium that includes Saudi Arabia's PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners to the tune of $55 billion.

In a press release, the company stated it has entered a definitive agreement to be acquired by a consortium. The group, which includes Saudi Arabia's PIF, will acquire 100% of EA, with the PIF rolling over its existing 9.9% stake in the company. Shareholders will receive $210 a share as a result of the sale. Notably, that's a 25% premium on the $168.32 the share price closed at on September 25, the stock's last fully unaffected trading day.

Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

8 Comments
  • Math Geek
    didn't like EA anyway, so it's an easy decision to delete the app and never look back.

    nothing from them i want to still play anyway.
  • coolitic
    EA has been so bad that this might actually be an improvement...

    Or accelerate their demise, which is also a positive outcome.
  • JeffreyP55
    Admin said:
    EA has been acquired for $55 billion.

    The only thing I will miss from EA USA is Need for speed hot pursuit II. 20 plus year old game and using my ancient logitech G25 (at the time). I still have a G29 collecting dust.
  • usertests
    If Saudi ownership is the last straw for somebody regarding EA, then lol. No, I do not care about whatever $EVIL_THING that Saudis are doing, or I support it.

    EA is garbage and the only ways to go are up or sideways.
  • A Stoner
    EA has burned about 38 bridges over the last 12 years or so. What difference does another bridge between us make?

    Dragon Age the first one was great, 2009. 2024 one, trash!
    The first 2 Mass Effect games were great, the last 2, trash!

    That is all I can think of that they produced that I liked, and there has been nothing of value for over a decade with the company.
  • ZAP!!
    Jared will pass some of that wealth on up to his father-in-law.
  • Notton
    EA sports is notoriously when it comes to micro transactions, gambling, and offering no improvements (worse yet, regressing) their games.
    Madden and FIFA series being the worst of the bunch.

    So good riddance.
  • DS426
    The Sims 4 is right up there with the worst offenders from EA.

    As for this acquisition, I'm also thinking it might make EA better in the long-run, especially as they don't have to create "shareholder value" now. Worst-case, they just move sideways.

    The only EA games I play are the oldie goodies. The early Need for Speed games were real gems, and yep, I had the original.
