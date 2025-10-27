Battlefield 6's long-awaited battle royale mode officially drops October 28 — "RedSec" will be free to play across PC and console

Ever since Battlefield 6 was unveiled, an accompanying battle royale mode has been part of the conversation, with EA itself confirming that it was under development. Some lucky players even got to try it through the Battlefield Labs beta-testing program, and gave it glowing reviews, but an official release was never announced... until today. Taking to social media, EA has just revealed that the long-awaited battle royale mode of Battlefield 6 is coming tomorrow, and it's called "RedSec," short for Redacted Sector.

Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC 🔴🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/xuRd1LETVr pic.twitter.com/Lpi7sufuayOctober 27, 2025

That name, questionable as it might be, is actually quite intentional because RedSec is said to feature a very aggressive zone system where the closing ring (storm for Fortnite and gas for Warzone players) will instantly kill you the moment you touch it. EA hasn't revealed many details yet — in fact, the gameplay trailer is currently scheduled to premiere tomorrow on YouTube, coinciding with the launch of Battlefield 6's first season.

Hence, the new season will now bring a whole new battle royale mode, alongside a new map, guns, and skins promised for standard multiplayer. A battle royale mode for the next Battlefield game was originally leaked all the way back in 2024, when BF6 hadn't even been announced, so this has been a long time coming. Even the October 28 release date was already datamined last week, plus there are more bits floating around like a video of the full map as well, but we'll be sure in a few hours anyways.

Since Battlefield 6 launched on PC, Xbox Series and PS5, we expect RedSec to be available on all platforms tomorrow, and it will be completely free-to-play in order to compete with Warzone, despite the mainline game being paid. That could actually translate in a decent conversion rate if people like the taste of Battlefield's raw gunplay and want to try out the other modes hidden behind a paywall.

On the contrary, Fortnite — arguably the industry's benchmark and the battle royale game to beat — will also usher in its new season next week, with an entire cell-shaded Simpsons theme map in a huge crossover event. These two couldn't be more different from one another, so it'll be interesting to see which battle royale becomes the talk of the town in the coming days.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.