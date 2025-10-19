Enthusiast plays Battlefield 6 on his CPU watercooler's tiny 2.1-inch screen — 480x480 resolution MSI liquid cooler screen good enough for XP farming

Battlefield 6 has had an explosive launch, marking a return to critical acclaim and record-breaking player counts. Everyone wants to get in on the military shooter action, and it seems even your job can’t stand in the way of that mission. German reviewer AllAroundPC just showed us the best way to make use of the little downtime between tasks — by playing Battlefield 6 on the tiny circular screen of a CPU liquid cooler (video embedded below). That’s right, the apparatus designed to keep your processor’s thermals in check can now double as a quickly deployable secondary display.

Und, wie zockt ihr Battlefield 6 so?!? 🥹🤝🎮 #battlefield #battlefield6 #gaming #pcgaming #msi - YouTube Watch On

Many high-end AIOs these days come with built-in screens that have secondary display functionality baked in — such is the case with MSI’s CoreLiquid P13 (Tom's Hardware review link), which is what “Tim” used in the demonstration. The P13 features a 2.1-inch IPS display with a resolution of 480 x 480. It’s got a circular aspect ratio, so you do lose some screen real estate, but nothing bothersome enough to stop some creative XP farming. “I mean, maybe not the best setup, but a little XP farming? Why not, you could do that,” claims Tim while laser-focused on the AIO.

Adding to the absurdity is our resident gamer Tim’s actual job — he’s supposed to be reviewing monitors. He was meant to be testing a new OLED, which you can even see on his desk in the video, but when he’s caught red-handed gunning down enemies in Battlefield, he responds cleverly: “Yeah, I am doing monitor tests here.” He’s not wrong; it may not be OLED, and it certainly wouldn’t be the first choice for competitive gaming, but as they say — it’s never about the car, it’s about the driver. Or in this case, I guess, how it’s being driven.

The PC community is no stranger to unconventional gaming, with Doom long serving as the modern-day, unofficial benchmark for knighting worthy tech. Someone got it running on a literal wall charger. We also recently saw a whole gaming computer be built inside a Porsche wheel, and an entire setup made from Lego-compatible bricks. It's always great to see the hobby birth such creative concepts that, while not exactly practical, are always novel to look at and push the DIY nature of this rabbit hole forward.

