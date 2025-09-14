Enthusiast builds entire PC setup with Lego-style bricks — Includes desktop terminal-style OLED monitor & keyboard, with an iPhone 6-powered desk clock

published

Brick by brick.

Custom PC setup built with Lego-style bricks
(Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit)

We all start somewhere in our PC building journey, but seldom does an opportunity present itself to make our first system as unique as u/OkDebate6649. That's exactly what happened with the aforementioned Reddit user who built his computer literally brick-by-brick using Lego. Known as "Choi," our resident enthusiast took Lego-style bricks and made not only a full PC case, but also a monitor featuring an OLED panel, along with a mechanical keyboard — desktop terminal style.

My Build from r/sleeperbattlestations

Choi worked on the case, the monitor and the keyboard separately. Speaking to PC Gamer, he described how everything was constructed with modularity in mind. The monitor, which uses a 1080p OLED panel from AliExpress, is enclosed inside a custom body fully built from Lego. That frame can then attach to a similar keyboard housing and form a desktop terminal, akin to the Apple II. Not only that, but the case itself can be connected below the monitor.

Custom desktop terminal featuring an OLED monitor, built from Lego-style bricks
Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit
Custom desktop terminal featuring an OLED monitor with the PC case below, built from Lego-style bricks
Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit

Choi has posted his escapades across different subreddits; we embedded the most detailed post above where he showcases the build from the inside. As you can see, there's no dedicated GPU in there — the PC is powered by a Ryzen 5 5600G because Choi is sacrilegiously a PlayStation gamer and only needs this PC for office work. That 5600G is paired with equally-modest hardware like 16GB of memory, a basic ITX motherboard, and an AMD stock cooler. The build has two 120mm fans mounted externally for air intake.

Custom PC case built using Lego-style bricks
Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit
Custom PC case built using Lego-style bricks
Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit
Custom PC case built using Lego-style bricks
Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit

Now, what if the transforming desktop terminal and the PC case were to get together and have a baby? Thankfully, our curious tinkerer has thought ahead and already made a "retro Commodore-style monitor case." Details on this project are scarce, but Choi has used a 4:3 monitor and put it inside a custom Lego housing that can also fit an entire PC in there. There's a USB hub up front, too, for quick access. Unlike the 5600G build, though, this one has space for a dedicated GPU, but Choi is only using it as a secondary monitor for now.

The DIY madness doesn't stop here, either. Clearly, Choi loved the Lego theme and ran with it even further, building projects like a desk clock powered by an iPhone 6, an audio deck made to look like an old radio, and also a Lego mouse that we spotted in the pictures, which Choi never mentioned in the text. Everything is neatly placed in the corner of a room, encapsulating the perfect Lego setup. Sure, there's no high-end hardware powering this stuff, but the ingenuity behind this is far beyond anything extra money alone could buy.

Image 1 of 3
Retro Commodore-style monitor case, and vintage audio deck — all custom built from Lego
(Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit)

Choi had no prior experience with custom PCs or Lego, yet he somehow ended up combining the best of both worlds to create something truly unique. It's a testament to the creative child that lives within all of us, and how easily that spark can surface when we let go of preconceived notions about what’s “too difficult." What starts as a fun diversion can turn into something special very quickly. If you're interested in DIY creations like this, make sure to check out these Joycon-style Steam Deck controllers, or the time someone made their entire PC out of cardboard.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.