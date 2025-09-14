Enthusiast builds entire PC setup with Lego-style bricks — Includes desktop terminal-style OLED monitor & keyboard, with an iPhone 6-powered desk clock

We all start somewhere in our PC building journey, but seldom does an opportunity present itself to make our first system as unique as u/OkDebate6649. That's exactly what happened with the aforementioned Reddit user who built his computer literally brick-by-brick using Lego. Known as "Choi," our resident enthusiast took Lego-style bricks and made not only a full PC case, but also a monitor featuring an OLED panel, along with a mechanical keyboard — desktop terminal style.

One of the best parts is that this was Choi's first-ever custom PC, as he's only used pre-builts before this. You might think that he's some sort of Lego master builder, but he has no prior experience in that department either. In fact, the only reason he even got his hands on Lego in the first place was to hit the minimum requirement for a discount while shopping online. Once he got the bricks, though, he quickly figured this would make for a fun experiment and got to work.

Choi worked on the case, the monitor and the keyboard separately. Speaking to PC Gamer, he described how everything was constructed with modularity in mind. The monitor, which uses a 1080p OLED panel from AliExpress, is enclosed inside a custom body fully built from Lego. That frame can then attach to a similar keyboard housing and form a desktop terminal, akin to the Apple II. Not only that, but the case itself can be connected below the monitor.

Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit

Choi has posted his escapades across different subreddits; we embedded the most detailed post above where he showcases the build from the inside. As you can see, there's no dedicated GPU in there — the PC is powered by a Ryzen 5 5600G because Choi is sacrilegiously a PlayStation gamer and only needs this PC for office work. That 5600G is paired with equally-modest hardware like 16GB of memory, a basic ITX motherboard, and an AMD stock cooler. The build has two 120mm fans mounted externally for air intake.

Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit

Now, what if the transforming desktop terminal and the PC case were to get together and have a baby? Thankfully, our curious tinkerer has thought ahead and already made a "retro Commodore-style monitor case." Details on this project are scarce, but Choi has used a 4:3 monitor and put it inside a custom Lego housing that can also fit an entire PC in there. There's a USB hub up front, too, for quick access. Unlike the 5600G build, though, this one has space for a dedicated GPU, but Choi is only using it as a secondary monitor for now.

The DIY madness doesn't stop here, either. Clearly, Choi loved the Lego theme and ran with it even further, building projects like a desk clock powered by an iPhone 6, an audio deck made to look like an old radio, and also a Lego mouse that we spotted in the pictures, which Choi never mentioned in the text. Everything is neatly placed in the corner of a room, encapsulating the perfect Lego setup. Sure, there's no high-end hardware powering this stuff, but the ingenuity behind this is far beyond anything extra money alone could buy.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit) (Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit) (Image credit: u/OkDebate6649 on Reddit)

Choi had no prior experience with custom PCs or Lego, yet he somehow ended up combining the best of both worlds to create something truly unique. It's a testament to the creative child that lives within all of us, and how easily that spark can surface when we let go of preconceived notions about what’s “too difficult." What starts as a fun diversion can turn into something special very quickly. If you're interested in DIY creations like this, make sure to check out these Joycon-style Steam Deck controllers, or the time someone made their entire PC out of cardboard.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!