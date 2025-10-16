PC gaming smashes consoles in Battlefield 6 sales, report claims — blockbuster shooter sells 7m units, generating an estimated $350 million in revenue

Battlefield 6 has been an enormous success for EA from the day it was announced. Ever since Call of Duty essentially shot itself in the foot with the Black Ops 7 reveal, Battlefield became the community's saving grace, all the way from the beta to, now, its launch. It's been such a hit that Alinea Analytics is reporting the military shooter has already sold more than 6.5 million copies across PC and console, generating over $350 million in revenue, which would be franchise-best figures for EA. And indeed, shortly after we hit publish on this story, EA published its own press release officially pushing the number over the 7 million copies mark.

(Image credit: Alinea Analytics)

Those kind of sales push it comfortably into COD territory, and way beyond what any of the previous Battlefields were able to achieve. The series has never really had a golden egg, so to speak, because even Battlefield 1 — the title that put it back on the map — was more of a rediscovery rather than something players were actively seeking as an antidote to the COD machine. With Battlefield 2042, EA failed to capitalize on the growing momentum, but everything seems to have lined up miraculously this time.

Battlefield 6 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series - out of the three, PC leads the charts by a long margin, accounting for 56.7% of all sales, helping EA to over $220 million in revenue with 3.5M+ copies sold. PlayStation follows next with 23.7% of the pie, with Xbox coming in last at 19.6%, but keep in mind that there are fewer Xbox Series owners in general, so the sales are still relatively very healthy. Across the board, it seems that everyone is enjoying Battlefield 6, and the daily active users (DAU) figures are further evidence of that.

(Image credit: Alinea Analytics)

On PC, according to the analytics, 2.3–2.5 million active users have been playing the game daily since launch. By contrast, around 1 million PlayStation users have returned each day, but we don't have numbers for Xbox. The main takeaway here is that gamers seem to be coming back for some more Battlefield 6 on the daily, propping up a shockingly flat DAU curve for a multiplayer game. Around 45% of PC players for BF6 never even touched BF 2042, showing how this game has become a refuge from the burnout of repetitive or uninteresting military shooters.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.