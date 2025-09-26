Teen suspected of holding $1.8 million in bitcoin from hacking Vegas casinos is out on bail — alleged perp could be tried as an adult, face possible prison time

The youth is accused of contributing to a Vegas Strip cyberattack that cost casinos over $115 million

According to Vegas attorneys, a contributor to the closest thing you may see to Ocean's Eleven in your lifetime is about to get off easy. A 17-year-old accused of contributing to a 2023 cyberattack against multiple Las Vegas casinos has been released to his parents on bail, while prosecutors allege he is still holding $1.8 million in ransomed cryptocurrency they have yet been unable to locate.

Between August and October 2023, multiple casinos owned by MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment were hit in a massive cyberattack, attributed to Scattered Spider. The black-hat hacking collective made up primarily of English-speaking teens and young adults, cost the casinos over $100 million in damages and received a $15 million paid ransom from Caesars.

