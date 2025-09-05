Jaguar Land Rover production stopped for four days and counting due to ransomware attack, company has now officially shut down — teenaged hackers from Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters take responsibility

No cars are being produced in multiple countries.

Vehicles are checked before moving to the next stage of production at the Jaguar Land Rover factory on March 1, 2017 in Solihull, England.
Who seems more likely to win: a company born from the merger of two automotive manufacturers established in the 1930s and 1940s, or a cybercrime group composed of a bunch of teenagers who have been wreaking havoc on the tech industry since 2020?

That was a rhetorical question — the teenagers have already won. Liverpool Echo reported yesterday that Jaguar Land Rover "workers have been told to stay away from work until at least [Sept. 9] as the car manufacturing giant continues to reel from a huge global cyber crisis" that forced it to halt production on Sept. 1.

ITV News reported that the hack has affected Jaguar Land Rover's global operations. "No vehicles have been built since Sunday at any of the company’s factories in Solihull, Halewood, Wolverhampton or Castle Bromwich," the outlet said, adding that "production has also been suspended in Slovakia, China, India and Brazil."

