ASRock's revamped AI Quickset WSL virtualization tool makes it easy to run Linux AI apps on Windows

News
By published

ASRock's tool takes all the guesswork out of installing AI models on PC, including ones designed to work primarily in Linux.

ASRock AI Quickset WSL
(Image credit: ASRock)

ASRock released a special AI tool a few years back that gave users the ability to easily and quickly deploy AI applications on PCs with supported AMD or Intel GPUs. The board maker has announced its second iteration of the app, known as AI Quickset WSL, that further enhances the tool's capabilities. Giving users an environment that can easily deploy AI apps made specifically for Linux on Windows machines without dealing with a complicated setup process.

The app takes advantage of Microsoft's WSL virtual compatibility layer to achieve this. WSL is essentially a GUI-less virtual machine natively supported in the latest versions of Windows that allows users to run Linux apps in Windows through virtualization. AI Quickset WSL is built on AMD's ROCm platform to provide all the necessary setup configuration to run Linux AI-based apps efficiently on AMD's RX 7900 series GPUs or newer.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.