BlackRock subsidiary buys up 78 data centers totaling 5 gigawatts in $40 billion deal — AI vendor Aligned added to company's portfolio

News
By published

BlackRock is expanding its membership in the club of AI datacenter investors.

BlackRock headquarters logo
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another blimp with billions flying the skies of AI. Today's currency transfer comes from BlackRock subsidiary Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), an investment fund set to write a big check to buy out Aligned Data Centers, a large AI datacenter company. Bloomberg cites sources with knowledge of the deal and pins the amount at a tidy $40 billion.

Aligned may not be a household name in tech news, but according to its website, the company has 78 datacenters in locations around the U.S. and South America, totaling 5 GW of processing power capacity across current and future developments.

Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.