OpenAI and Broadcom to co-develop 10GW of custom AI chips in yet another blockbuster AI partnership — deployments start in 2026

News
By published

The AI firm’s latest hardware deal locks in another 10 gigawatts of capacity as it moves to design its own accelerators.

Broadcom
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

OpenAI has signed a multi-year deal with Broadcom to co-develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators and rack systems, the companies announced on October 13. OpenAI will handle accelerator and system design, while Broadcom leads development and roll-out starting in the second half of 2026. Full deployment is targeted by the end of 2029.

The agreement forms part of an ongoing, aggressive hardware push by OpenAI. Unlike with its current reliance on Nvidia GPUs, the new systems will be based on in-house accelerators paired with Broadcom’s networking and hardware IP. The deal could mark a shift away from traditional GPU-centric clusters in favor of tightly integrated silicon tailored to OpenAI’s training and inference workloads.

The new agreement adds to OpenAI’s existing partnerships with Nvidia and AMD, bringing the company’s total hardware commitments to an estimated 26 gigawatts, including roughly 10 gigawatts of Nvidia infrastructure and an undisclosed slice of AMD’s upcoming MI series.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.

Google Preferred Source

Luke James
Luke James
Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • JRStern
    So we still don't know if this is or is not the same deal we heard about a month ago, but a month ago it was measured in gigadollars, and now this one is measured in gigawatts.

    I'm gonna assume it is the same one, just a PR victory, until someone tells me otherwise.
    Reply