Nvidia and OpenAI forge $100 billion alliance to deliver 10 gigawatts of Nvidia hardware for AI datacenters

Tech industry giants OpenAI and Nvidia have announced a pivotal partnership, which will deploy 10 gigawatts worth of AI datacenters and $100 billion in investments.

OpenAI has committed to creating multiple datacenters with Nvidia as its "preferred strategic compute and networking partner," with the first one expected to deploy in the second half of 2026. The partnership will see OpenAI construct fervently until the total combined power budget of those datacenters reaches "at least" 10 gigawatts. For its part, Nvidia dove into its war chest to secure $100 billion, returning the favor by progressively investing in OpenAI, presumably via share purchases.

