Nvidia's Rubin GPU and Vera CPU taped out — both chips 'in fab' at TSMC, data center AI platforms on track for 2026

Collette Cress, chief financial officer of Nvidia, has said that the company's next-generation data center-grade GPU codenamed Rubin and CPU, codenamed Vera have been taped out and were 'in fab,' which means that their silicon is currently being produced by TSMC. The announcement indicates that Nvidia's next-generation data center platform for AI is on track for introduction in 2026.

"The chips of the Rubin platform are in fab," said Collette Kress during the company's earnings conference call with financial analysts and investors. "The Vera CPU, Rubin GPU, CX9 Super NIC, NVLink 144 scale-up switch, Spectrum X scale-out and scale-across switch, and the silicon photonics processor [for co-packages optics]. Rubin remains on schedule for volume production next year."

  bit_user
    The article said:
    At tape-out, the design is converted into a format that contains the exact geometric patterns of transistors and interconnects. This file is then used by chipmakers like TSMC to create photomasks
    I was wondering about this, recently. Does anyone have a clue how big the package is that's created, when a large modern chip tapes out?
    (or maybe it should be tape-outs? : D)

    Is it so big that they literally have to ship a stack of magnetic tapes to TSMC by overnight airmail?

    The article said:
    If mistakes are discovered after the mask printing stage, it almost certainly requires a new re-spin and tape-out, adding months of delay and tens of millions of dollars costs.
    My knowledge of chip design is quite dated and limited, but there at least used to be so-called "metal layer fixes" you could do, without having to recompute the higher-density photomasks. So, if you could fix something at the metal layer, that was much quicker and cheaper than a full respin.

    BTW, I was hoping to see more details about the Vera CPU, in particular. IIRC, it's an ARM core of a Nvidia in-house design.

    Also, isn't Rubin supposed to be a step-change in AI compute architecture & performance?
    