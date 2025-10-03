Chip designer Jim Keller says Intel still has 'a lot of work to do' — would consider it for Tenstorrent AI chip production, already in talks with TSMC, Rapidus, and Samsung for 2nm tech

Also working with Japanese firm, Rapidus, to get swift access to the smallest process nodes possible.

Jim Keller giving a talk at a show.
AI chip design startup, Tenstorrent, has announced it's working with a range of companies to build out its next-generation AI chips. These include TSMC, Samsung, and Japanese firm Rapidus, all of which will provide their latest 2nm process nodes to develop future AI hardware. CEO and AMD and Apple Veteran, Jim Keller, has also said he'd consider working with Intel, but that it "still [has] a lot of work to do," according to Nikkei Asia.

Tenstorrent was founded in 2016, with Jim Keller coming on as CTO in 2020 and then CEO in 2023. It's targeting a different approach to giants like Nvidia in its chip production, focusing more on cutting costs and maximizing efficiency. Its current chips, like the Blackhole AI accelerator, are built on TSMC's 6nm node, while an upcoming Quasar chip design uses Samsung's 4nm process. Beyond that, it wants 2nm for whatever comes next.

  • S58_is_the_goat
    Intel Foundry be like...

    https://uploads.disquscdn.com/images/8efd962ef461b9600a8cc5e6c017e6592c8efdaac7d59928b57fbf5f97413851.gif
  • DS426
    Very sensible man -- always has been. Certainly knows the benefits of chiplets. ;)

    "Everybody says Nvidia, OpenAI, Google ... Well, the long tail of small applications is very large, too," Keller said. "We have developers who buy a $10,000 workstation and they're really happy. ... There's a lot of them, and that will lead to bigger business." - Jim Keller

    That's right. Even $5K AI workstations can be plenty capable for their AI workflows.
